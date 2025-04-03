NASCAR Today: Cup Series star issues RETIREMENT statement as heavy penalty issued following ‘disgraceful’ incident
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin offered a clear statement on his NASCAR retirement when speaking to the media recently.
NASCAR announce heavy penalty after 'disgraceful' incident
NASCAR have announced two heavy penalties for one driver following his 'disgraceful' driving at Martinsville this past weekend.
Joey Logano BLASTED by rival over post-Martinsville comments
Joey Logano is under fire from one of his NASCAR rivals after making comments about him post-race at Martinsville.
NASCAR team sued by rival over business deal gone wrong
There is yet another lawsuit embroiling NASCAR, and this time it's nothing to do with Michael Jordan.
Denny Hamlin offers NASCAR lawsuit update after latest triumph
Denny Hamlin talked the ongoing NASCAR lawsuit between his 23XI team and the series after his latest victory.
