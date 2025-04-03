Denny Hamlin offers NASCAR lawsuit update after latest triumph

Denny Hamlin has given an update of sorts on his 23XI Racing team's ongoing lawsuit against NASCAR, after securing his first win of the season in Martinsville.

The veteran racer, who co-owns 23XI with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, passed 2,500 career laps led at Martinsville en route to his sixth Cup Series win at the track.

23XI's lawsuit against NASCAR for 'monopolistic practices' including the sport's charter system began in October last year, with no resolution expected until the end of 2025 at the earliest.

NASCAR have since filed a countersuit against 23XI and Front Row Motorsports, with each party putting out terse public statements as the issue rumbles on.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan's 23XI suffer championship setback as star plummets following Martinsville disqualification

Hamlin reveals competitive 'superpower'

Hamlin was asked after his win last weekend if he enjoys the feeling of being in competition with the world, saying: "It’s just that’s me. I mean, go shoot hoops with me, play pickleball with me, play golf with me. If I can’t s--- talk, it takes away my superpower. I’m not nearly as good. My friends, it drives them absolutely crazy. To me, that part of it, it fuels me and it just makes me feel good.

Asked if winning a race while the lawsuit continues, Hamlin replied: "It really doesn’t mean anything as far as the court stuff is concerned. I mean, all that stuff is handled off track.

"I mean, it feels good, right? It feels good to know that there’s probably, like, 50 fans that are out there waiting for me to get done with this that are going to stick this out. Maybe those were the only 50 in the stands that are rooting for me today.

"I do it because of them. I do it because it fuels me from the inside. I love when someone says I can’t do it, going out there and doing it."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin slams 'IDIOTS', Cup Series team facing suspension

Related