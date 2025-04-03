Joey Logano BLASTED by rival over post-Martinsville comments

Ross Chastain has hit out at Joey Logano after some strong words from the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion on the weekend.

Logano blamed Chastain for an incident which spun him out in the final stage at Martinsville, saying after the race that the driver of the #1 car 'races like a jackass every week'.

Chastain told media on Wednesday that he's 'confused' by the comments from Logano, defending his actions at the Paperclip and claiming that the reigning champ is still bitter from an incident earlier in the season.

Logano did recover to finish eighth in the race, his first top-10 finish of the season, while Chastain finished two spots ahead of him in sixth as Denny Hamlin took his first race win of the season.

Chastain: 'Surprised' by Logano is an understatement

“He’s mad from COTA. He says that I pushed a car into him late in the race. When I first heard about it, I honestly didn’t understand what they were saying he said...I just couldn’t believe what they were saying and what they were telling me he said.

“I would hope that he looked at it and had a little clear mind. He’s a three-time champ. He can say what he wants, but those words have a lot of weight and to just get out and spew that, call me those names is not appreciated. Not warranted I don’t think.

“Honestly, pretty disappointing that he would do that, to take feelings he had from COTA and other races and then take Martinsville and get out and just blast that. If you give him five minutes maybe he he calms down, I don’t want to speak for him.

"He won a stage, so he knew he was getting interviewed. I was sixth. I didn’t get interviewed. They take the top five and the stage winners. Honestly surprised is an understatement to hear what he said and don’t agree with what he’s saying.”

