NASCAR team sued by rival over business deal gone wrong

Legacy Motor Club have filed a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing over a disagreement concerning a potential NASCAR charter sale.

Legacy the team owned by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, claim that the teams signed a deal on March 3 for the transfer of a RWR charter to be taken over by Legacy, having agreed on payment terms.

Johnson's team are now complaining that RWR are attempting to pull out of the deal, with a heavily redacted suit being filed this week in an attempt to force through the sale.

The Athletic report that the main issue with the deal is that RWR were under the impression that the deal would go into effect in 2027, while Legacy altered the start date to 2026 without communicating that to owner Ware or his associates.

RWR: Legacy 'distorting actual facts'

Legacy disagree with that representation, insisting that every page of the signed contract was initialled by RWR representatives.

Some of the unredacted portions of the suit feature reasonably confrontational language, like the section which reads: “Despite having a binding deal in place, RWR wants to back out. It has told Legacy that it will not, under any circumstances, close the parties’ transaction.

"Legacy has tried to talk sense into RWR, to no avail. Legacy’s patience has run out. It now brings this suit to enforce its rights and hold RWR to its deal.”

RWR have released their own statement on the matter, with a spokesperson saying: “This lawsuit distorts the actual facts and is a misguided attempt to tarnish our reputation. RWR has negotiated in good faith and operated with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

“We are confident that the truth will prevail and look forward to swiftly resolving this matter through the proper legal channels.”

