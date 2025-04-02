Christopher Bell reveals anger over 'embarrassing' Martinsville incident

NASCAR Cup Series star Christopher Bell has hit out at young Xfinity Series drivers after a shambolic end to last weekend's race at Martinsville.

Sammy Smith came from several car lengths back on the final lap of the race to pitch leader Taylor Gray into a spin, triggering a chain reaction of wrecks which saw Austin Hill pick his way through the chaos for a shock win.

The incident was compared unfavorably to a dumpster fire on the following night's Cup Series broadcast, with Smith's reckless manoeuvre being held up as the latest example of over-aggressive racing from young drivers.

There has been growing talk in recent weeks and months about up and coming drivers having, as Kyle Petty put it, a lack of respect for other drivers and for their equipment, and Bell has now spoken out on the matter as well.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan's 23XI suffer championship setback as star plummets following Martinsville disqualification

Bell: Xfinity finish 'a disgrace for our sport'

Speaking on Sunday, he said: "I mean yesterday was absolutely infuriating. My blood was boiling inside the motorhome watching it. It was a disgrace for our sport. That should not be tolerated. Not just the last lap, but the whole thing. We've got to hold ourselves to better standards than that. That was embarrassing."

Asked what could be done about the growing problem, he responded: "I don't know. Something has to be done. I think I said on the podium at COTA and said hopefully this is a step in the right direction, and the Cup races have been good. They've been really good and fair and clean.

"But yeah, yesterday was absolutely embarrassing. Something needs to be done. I don't know where it starts probably in NASCAR. Yeah, that was bad."

He added: "I mean it never crossed my mind to go down to pit road after the last race and talk to whoever the driver was. But yeah, I mean hopefully we can lead by example in the Cup Series. This year we've had really good races. Yeah, I mean, the kids, they've got to be better at that."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin slams 'IDIOTS', Cup Series team facing suspension

Related