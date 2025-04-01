close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list: Where Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin rank among racing legends

NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list: Where Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin rank among racing legends

NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list: Where Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin rank among racing legends

NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list: Where Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin rank among racing legends

With a rich history spanning over 75 years, many drivers throughout the decades have earned the honor of becoming a NASCAR Cup Series race winner.

However, only a fraction of those go on to have enormous success and etch their names into the history books by making the Cup Series all-time wins list.

The rankings have come up once again in recent days following Denny Hamlin's dominant win at Martinsville on Sunday, with the Joe Gibbs Racing star moving up in the list as a result.

Hamlin's victory was the 55th of his career and he now ties Rusty Wallace in 11th spot.

Of course, Hamlin is not the only active Cup Series driver at the sharp end of the all-time wins list, with Kyle Busch actually sitting above him in ninth spot with 63 victories under his belt.

Elsewhere, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano sit tied in 24th on the list, with 36 victories apiece, whilst Kyle Larson is 30th with, ironically, 30 wins.

With that said, let's take a look at the rankings of all 30 drivers currently at the sharp end of the current rankings.

NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list

Rank Driver Wins
1Richard Petty200
2David Pearson105
3Jeff Gordon93
4Bobby Allison85
5Darrell Waltrip84
6Cale Yarborough83
6Jimmie Johnson83
8Dale Earnhardt76
9Kyle Busch63
10Kevin Harvick60
11Denny Hamlin55
11Rusty Wallace55
13Lee Petty54
14Ned Jarrett50
14Junior Johnson50
16Tony Stewart49
17Herb Thomas48
18Buck Baker46
19Bill Elliott44
20Mark Martin40
21Tim Flock39
21Matt Kenseth39
23Bobby Isaac37
24Brad Keselowski36
24Joey Logano36
26Martin Truex Jr.34
26Kurt Busch34
28Fireball Roberts33
29Dale Jarrett32
30Kyle Larson30

READ MORE: Michael Jordan's 23XI suffer championship setback as star plummets following Martinsville disqualification

Related

Denny Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Joey Logano Joe Gibbs Racing
Safety Car in bizarre crash at 2025 NASCAR track
Circuit of the Americas

Safety Car in bizarre crash at 2025 NASCAR track

  • Today 16:00
Denny Hamlin demands NASCAR punishment action after 'horrible' Martinsville incident
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin demands NASCAR punishment action after 'horrible' Martinsville incident

  • Today 14:00

Latest News

Aston Martin

Lawrence Stroll issues official statement as Aston Martin sale revealed

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list: Where Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin rank among racing legends

  • 3 uur geleden
Circuit of the Americas

Safety Car in bizarre crash at 2025 NASCAR track

  • Today 16:00
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin demands NASCAR punishment action after 'horrible' Martinsville incident

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Cup Series star facing suspension hit as race winner slams 'IDIOTS'

  • Today 12:00
Latest F1 News

Cadillac F1 chief confirms Sergio Perez 'an option' for American team

  • Today 04:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x