NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list: Where Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin rank among racing legends
With a rich history spanning over 75 years, many drivers throughout the decades have earned the honor of becoming a NASCAR Cup Series race winner.
However, only a fraction of those go on to have enormous success and etch their names into the history books by making the Cup Series all-time wins list.
The rankings have come up once again in recent days following Denny Hamlin's dominant win at Martinsville on Sunday, with the Joe Gibbs Racing star moving up in the list as a result.
Hamlin's victory was the 55th of his career and he now ties Rusty Wallace in 11th spot.
Of course, Hamlin is not the only active Cup Series driver at the sharp end of the all-time wins list, with Kyle Busch actually sitting above him in ninth spot with 63 victories under his belt.
Elsewhere, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano sit tied in 24th on the list, with 36 victories apiece, whilst Kyle Larson is 30th with, ironically, 30 wins.
With that said, let's take a look at the rankings of all 30 drivers currently at the sharp end of the current rankings.
NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|1
|Richard Petty
|200
|2
|David Pearson
|105
|3
|Jeff Gordon
|93
|4
|Bobby Allison
|85
|5
|Darrell Waltrip
|84
|6
|Cale Yarborough
|83
|6
|Jimmie Johnson
|83
|8
|Dale Earnhardt
|76
|9
|Kyle Busch
|63
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|60
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|55
|11
|Rusty Wallace
|55
|13
|Lee Petty
|54
|14
|Ned Jarrett
|50
|14
|Junior Johnson
|50
|16
|Tony Stewart
|49
|17
|Herb Thomas
|48
|18
|Buck Baker
|46
|19
|Bill Elliott
|44
|20
|Mark Martin
|40
|21
|Tim Flock
|39
|21
|Matt Kenseth
|39
|23
|Bobby Isaac
|37
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|36
|24
|Joey Logano
|36
|26
|Martin Truex Jr.
|34
|26
|Kurt Busch
|34
|28
|Fireball Roberts
|33
|29
|Dale Jarrett
|32
|30
|Kyle Larson
|30
