NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list: Where Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin rank among racing legends

With a rich history spanning over 75 years, many drivers throughout the decades have earned the honor of becoming a NASCAR Cup Series race winner.

However, only a fraction of those go on to have enormous success and etch their names into the history books by making the Cup Series all-time wins list.

The rankings have come up once again in recent days following Denny Hamlin's dominant win at Martinsville on Sunday, with the Joe Gibbs Racing star moving up in the list as a result.

Hamlin's victory was the 55th of his career and he now ties Rusty Wallace in 11th spot.

Of course, Hamlin is not the only active Cup Series driver at the sharp end of the all-time wins list, with Kyle Busch actually sitting above him in ninth spot with 63 victories under his belt.

Elsewhere, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano sit tied in 24th on the list, with 36 victories apiece, whilst Kyle Larson is 30th with, ironically, 30 wins.

With that said, let's take a look at the rankings of all 30 drivers currently at the sharp end of the current rankings.

NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list

Rank Driver Wins 1 Richard Petty 200 2 David Pearson 105 3 Jeff Gordon 93 4 Bobby Allison 85 5 Darrell Waltrip 84 6 Cale Yarborough 83 6 Jimmie Johnson 83 8 Dale Earnhardt 76 9 Kyle Busch 63 10 Kevin Harvick 60 11 Denny Hamlin 55 11 Rusty Wallace 55 13 Lee Petty 54 14 Ned Jarrett 50 14 Junior Johnson 50 16 Tony Stewart 49 17 Herb Thomas 48 18 Buck Baker 46 19 Bill Elliott 44 20 Mark Martin 40 21 Tim Flock 39 21 Matt Kenseth 39 23 Bobby Isaac 37 24 Brad Keselowski 36 24 Joey Logano 36 26 Martin Truex Jr. 34 26 Kurt Busch 34 28 Fireball Roberts 33 29 Dale Jarrett 32 30 Kyle Larson 30

