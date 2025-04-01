NASCAR Today: Cup Series star facing suspension hit as race winner slams 'IDIOTS'

Shane van Gisbergen and his #88 team could be facing punishment from NASCAR after a race-ruining incident at Martinsville on Sunday.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin slams 'IDIOTS' after chaotic Martinsville finish

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin took to social media to share his very critical take on the chaotic finish at Martinsville on Saturday night.

➡️ READ MORE

FOX booth blasts NASCAR series as a 'dumpster fire'

A number of key NASCAR figures have hit out at the current state of the Xfinity Series, after a chaotic end to Saturday's race at Martinsville.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes shock retirement reveal at Martinsville

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch made a shock retirement reveal ahead of Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR announce Cup Series star DISQUALIFIED after Martinsville race

NASCAR has announced the disqualification of a Cup Series driver just hours after Sunday's Cook Out 400.

➡️ READ MORE

Related