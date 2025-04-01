close global

NASCAR Today: Cup Series star facing suspension hit as race winner slams 'IDIOTS'

Shane van Gisbergen and his #88 team could be facing punishment from NASCAR after a race-ruining incident at Martinsville on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin slams 'IDIOTS' after chaotic Martinsville finish

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin took to social media to share his very critical take on the chaotic finish at Martinsville on Saturday night.

FOX booth blasts NASCAR series as a 'dumpster fire'

A number of key NASCAR figures have hit out at the current state of the Xfinity Series, after a chaotic end to Saturday's race at Martinsville.

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes shock retirement reveal at Martinsville

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch made a shock retirement reveal ahead of Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR announce Cup Series star DISQUALIFIED after Martinsville race

NASCAR has announced the disqualification of a Cup Series driver just hours after Sunday's Cook Out 400.

x