NASCAR Today: Cup Series star facing suspension hit as race winner slams 'IDIOTS'
Shane van Gisbergen and his #88 team could be facing punishment from NASCAR after a race-ruining incident at Martinsville on Sunday.
Denny Hamlin slams 'IDIOTS' after chaotic Martinsville finish
NASCAR star Denny Hamlin took to social media to share his very critical take on the chaotic finish at Martinsville on Saturday night.
FOX booth blasts NASCAR series as a 'dumpster fire'
A number of key NASCAR figures have hit out at the current state of the Xfinity Series, after a chaotic end to Saturday's race at Martinsville.
NASCAR legend Kyle Busch makes shock retirement reveal at Martinsville
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch made a shock retirement reveal ahead of Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
NASCAR announce Cup Series star DISQUALIFIED after Martinsville race
NASCAR has announced the disqualification of a Cup Series driver just hours after Sunday's Cook Out 400.
Latest News
Safety Car in bizarre crash at 2025 NASCAR track
- 38 minutes ago
Denny Hamlin demands NASCAR punishment action after 'horrible' Martinsville incident
- 2 uur geleden
- Today 12:00
Cadillac F1 chief confirms Sergio Perez 'an option' for American team
- Today 04:00
Haas F1 team announce bold change ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
- Today 03:00
NASCAR driver reveals EXACT moment he decided to intentionally wreck rival at Martinsville
- Today 02:00