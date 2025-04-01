Kyle Busch reveals talks with NASCAR rival over hugely detrimental issue

Kyle Busch has admitted that he's at a disadvantage in the NASCAR Cup Series, since the introduction of a new rule in 2021.

The Next Gen NASCAR, or the Gen 7 car, has changed the game in the Cup Series, with a number of drivers admitting that they've struggled to adapt to the new machinery post- the 2020 Covid-19 shutdown.

Busch missed the playoffs for the first time in 20 years in 2024, and has admitted that he's had discussions with other veteran drivers about struggling with this decade's car.

2024 was the first time in Busch's career as a full-time Cup Series driver that he hasn't won at least one race, topping out with two second-place finishes, while he's failed to go to victory lane again in seven races of the 2025 season.

Why has Kyle Busch not won a Cup Series race since 2023?

Christopher Bell dominated the 2025 season early, winning three of the first four races after William Byron won the Daytona 500, before Josh Berry, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin claimed their first wins of the year.

Speaking on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast this month, he revealed: “I’ve had some long conversations with Chase Elliott because we grew up the same way. Like, racing super late models across the country and those style of cars.

"And I’m like, ‘Man, have you found this thing to just be a beast? Like a challenge?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ve had to change my driving style.’ Just like what you just said. I’m like, I don’t know how to do that.

"I have a feel that I’m looking for and when we get that feel I can have the same feel as the old car and be fast with it, but dude, trying to find that is like a needle in a haystack.”

