NASCAR driver reveals EXACT moment he decided to intentionally wreck rival at Martinsville

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sammy Smith has revealed the exact moment he decided to intentionally slam into Taylor Gray at Martinsville.

The Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway took place on Saturday, but ended in total chaos when Smith slammed into the back of Gray on the final turn and deep into overtime.

Austin Hill was the benefactor, swerving the on-track carnage that followed the collision to take the victory going from fifth to first in one turn.

Smith and Gray had to be held apart from one another by NASCAR officials post-race, but now Smith has revealed the exact reason he decided to take such drastic action.

Why did Sammy Smith wreck Taylor Gray?

Speaking to the media after the race, Smith explained: "I mean, it’s unfortunate. You know, I’m not very proud of that, what I did,”

“It’s just he just has no respect for me and he was flipping me off under the red flag, swerving at my door. I moved him into one, then he still had the lead those two restarts.

"And going on the back straightaway, I thought to myself, what would he do in this situation, and he would have done the exact same thing.

"So he’s flipping me off, and that right there was the line for me to ultimately make the decision I made.”

The finish at Martinsville drew wide criticism following the race, including from Sunday's Cup Series winner Denny Hamlin.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan's 23XI suffer championship setback as star plummets following Martinsville disqualification

NASCAR Martinsville Speedway Xfinity Series Austin Hill Sammy Smith Taylor Gray
