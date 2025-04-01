close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Denny Hamlin reveals 'really awesome' aspect of Martinsville victory

Denny Hamlin reveals 'really awesome' aspect of Martinsville victory

Denny Hamlin reveals 'really awesome' aspect of Martinsville victory

Denny Hamlin reveals 'really awesome' aspect of Martinsville victory

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has opened up on his Cup Series win at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, revealing a 'really awesome' aspect of his victory.

Hamlin dominated the Cook Out 400 in his No. 11 Toyota, leading for 274 of the 400 race laps before taking the W.

Hamlin's victory meant that he moved to joint 11th on the all-time Cup Series win list, with the Martinsville race marking the 55th win of his career.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star now sits alongside Rusty Wallace in that spot, and, ironically, he also took his 55th victory at Martinsville Speedway, something Hamlin thought was pretty cool.

"55, where Rusty Wallace got his 55th," Hamlin told the media post-race.

"I’ll have time to let all that stuff digest, but in the moment it’s really awesome."

Denny Hamlin on Martinsville victory

Prior to making that comment, the 23XI co-owner was quizzed on whether or not winning meant more now that he is getting older.

Hamlin is currently 44 years old and admits that he is certainly appreciating these moments more with age.

"Yes, that’s a big one for sure. Certainly you learn to appreciate ’em a little bit more," he explained.

"I don’t know, when you’re just in your 30s or something, you got such a long runway ahead of you, you’re always thinking about, we’ll go win next week, the week after that, the week after that.

"Certainly, however many races I’m going to win between now and the end, I’m going to value them just a little bit more just from perspective, from wisdom that you have, understanding the value of it, how hard it is to do."

READ MORE: Michael Jordan's 23XI suffer championship setback as star plummets following Martinsville disqualification

Related

NASCAR Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 23XI Martinsville Speedway
NASCAR star facing race suspension impact after Martinsville incident
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star facing race suspension impact after Martinsville incident

  • Yesterday 18:00
Denny Hamlin slams 'IDIOTS' after chaotic Martinsville finish
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin slams 'IDIOTS' after chaotic Martinsville finish

  • Yesterday 15:15

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch reveals talks with NASCAR rival over hugely detrimental issue

  • 28 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin reveals 'really awesome' aspect of Martinsville victory

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series

FOX booth blasts NASCAR series as a 'dumpster fire'

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Features

Step aside Daniel Ricciardo, Australia has a new F1 hope

  • 3 uur geleden
Ferrari

The next Lewis Hamilton? Ferrari confirm signing of British racing star

  • Yesterday 21:00
Latest F1 News

Ferrari chief reveals why Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified at Chinese GP

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x