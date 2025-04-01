Denny Hamlin reveals 'really awesome' aspect of Martinsville victory

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has opened up on his Cup Series win at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, revealing a 'really awesome' aspect of his victory.

Hamlin dominated the Cook Out 400 in his No. 11 Toyota, leading for 274 of the 400 race laps before taking the W.

Hamlin's victory meant that he moved to joint 11th on the all-time Cup Series win list, with the Martinsville race marking the 55th win of his career.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star now sits alongside Rusty Wallace in that spot, and, ironically, he also took his 55th victory at Martinsville Speedway, something Hamlin thought was pretty cool.

"55, where Rusty Wallace got his 55th," Hamlin told the media post-race.

"I’ll have time to let all that stuff digest, but in the moment it’s really awesome."

Denny Hamlin on Martinsville victory

Prior to making that comment, the 23XI co-owner was quizzed on whether or not winning meant more now that he is getting older.

Hamlin is currently 44 years old and admits that he is certainly appreciating these moments more with age.

"Yes, that’s a big one for sure. Certainly you learn to appreciate ’em a little bit more," he explained.

"I don’t know, when you’re just in your 30s or something, you got such a long runway ahead of you, you’re always thinking about, we’ll go win next week, the week after that, the week after that.

"Certainly, however many races I’m going to win between now and the end, I’m going to value them just a little bit more just from perspective, from wisdom that you have, understanding the value of it, how hard it is to do."

READ MORE: Michael Jordan's 23XI suffer championship setback as star plummets following Martinsville disqualification

Related