Michael Jordan's 23XI suffer setback as star plummets following Martinsville disqualification

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in following Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway and things have seen a big shake-up.

It's not good reading for Michael Jordan and his 23XI stars Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, for example. Despite Wallace's third-place finish at Martinsville, with only Christopher Bell and race-winner Denny Hamlin finishing ahead of him, the driver of the No. 23 car has fallen one place in the Cup Series standings from seventh spot to eighth overall.

It's even worse reading for Reddick, who is the reigning regular season champion. The No. 45 driver has fallen three places from fourth to seventh after his mediocre Martinsville outing where he came home in 14th.

Elsewhere, the big news post-race was undoubtedly the disqualification of Erik Jones and the No. 43 team.

Jones had collected six crucial stage points during the race but had to forfeit them following his disqualification. As a result, he plummets down the order in the latest standings, falling from 23rd down to 29th.

William Byron continues to lead the way heading to Darlington next weekend, with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott rounding out the top three in that order at present.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest 2025 Cup Series standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Martinsville

Rank Driver Car No. Team Points (Stage) Wins (Stage) 1 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 259 (70) 1 (1) 2 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 243 (52) 1 (2) 3 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 227 (49) 0 (0) 4 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 224 (30) 3 (1) 5 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 224 (49) 0 (0) 6 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 218 (38) 1 (2) 7 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 213 (43) 0 (0) 8 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 208 (69) 0 (1) 9 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 199 (61) 0 (2) 10 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 193 (74) 0 (2) 11 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 177 (13) 0 (0) 12 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 169 (14) 0 (0) 13 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 169 (19) 0 (0) 14 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 165 (23) 0 (1) 15 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 159 (8) 0 (0) 16 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 150 (16) 0 (0) 17 John H. Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 148 (8) 0 (0) 18 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 148 (28) 0 (0) 19 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 147 (25) 1 (1) 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 146 (11) 0 (0) 21 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 125 (16) 0 (0) 22 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 125 (14) 0 (0) 23 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 124 (0) 0 (0) 24 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 122 (54) 0 (1) 25 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 117 (8) 0 (0) 26 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 114 (0) 0 (0) 27 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 114 (4) 0 (0) 28 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 113 (20) 0 (0) 29 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 108 (15) 0 (0) 30 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 102 (16) 0 (0) 31 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 99 (7) 0 (0) 32 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 90 (3) 0 (0) 33 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 89 (0) 0 (0) 34 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 80 (14) 0 (0) 35 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 62 (2) 0 (0) 36 Jimmie Johnson 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 (0) 0 (0) 37 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 (0) 0 (0) 38 Corey LaJoie 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 21 (5) 0 (0) 39 Katherine Legge 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 7 (0) 0 (0) 40 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 3 (0) 0 (0) 41 Casey Mears 66 Garage 66 Ford 2 (0) 0 (0) 42 Burt Myers 50 Chevrolet 1 (0) 0 (0) 43 Martin Truex Jr. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (0) 0 (0)

