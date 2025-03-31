Michael Jordan's 23XI suffer setback as star plummets following Martinsville disqualification
The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in following Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway and things have seen a big shake-up.
It's not good reading for Michael Jordan and his 23XI stars Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, for example. Despite Wallace's third-place finish at Martinsville, with only Christopher Bell and race-winner Denny Hamlin finishing ahead of him, the driver of the No. 23 car has fallen one place in the Cup Series standings from seventh spot to eighth overall.
It's even worse reading for Reddick, who is the reigning regular season champion. The No. 45 driver has fallen three places from fourth to seventh after his mediocre Martinsville outing where he came home in 14th.
Elsewhere, the big news post-race was undoubtedly the disqualification of Erik Jones and the No. 43 team.
Jones had collected six crucial stage points during the race but had to forfeit them following his disqualification. As a result, he plummets down the order in the latest standings, falling from 23rd down to 29th.
William Byron continues to lead the way heading to Darlington next weekend, with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott rounding out the top three in that order at present.
With that said, let's take a look at the latest 2025 Cup Series standings in full.
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Martinsville
|Rank
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Points (Stage)
|Wins (Stage)
|1
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|259 (70)
|1 (1)
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|243 (52)
|1 (2)
|3
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|227 (49)
|0 (0)
|4
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|224 (30)
|3 (1)
|5
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|224 (49)
|0 (0)
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|218 (38)
|1 (2)
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|213 (43)
|0 (0)
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|208 (69)
|0 (1)
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|199 (61)
|0 (2)
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|193 (74)
|0 (2)
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|177 (13)
|0 (0)
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|169 (14)
|0 (0)
|13
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|169 (19)
|0 (0)
|14
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|165 (23)
|0 (1)
|15
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|159 (8)
|0 (0)
|16
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|150 (16)
|0 (0)
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|148 (8)
|0 (0)
|18
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|148 (28)
|0 (0)
|19
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|147 (25)
|1 (1)
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|146 (11)
|0 (0)
|21
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|125 (16)
|0 (0)
|22
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|125 (14)
|0 (0)
|23
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|124 (0)
|0 (0)
|24
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|122 (54)
|0 (1)
|25
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|117 (8)
|0 (0)
|26
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|114 (0)
|0 (0)
|27
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|114 (4)
|0 (0)
|28
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|113 (20)
|0 (0)
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|108 (15)
|0 (0)
|30
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|102 (16)
|0 (0)
|31
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|99 (7)
|0 (0)
|32
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|90 (3)
|0 (0)
|33
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|89 (0)
|0 (0)
|34
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|80 (14)
|0 (0)
|35
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|62 (2)
|0 (0)
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|34 (0)
|0 (0)
|37
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|34 (0)
|0 (0)
|38
|Corey LaJoie
|01
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|21 (5)
|0 (0)
|39
|Katherine Legge
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|7 (0)
|0 (0)
|40
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|3 (0)
|0 (0)
|41
|Casey Mears
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|2 (0)
|0 (0)
|42
|Burt Myers
|50
|Chevrolet
|1 (0)
|0 (0)
|43
|Martin Truex Jr.
|56
|Tricon Garage Toyota
|1 (0)
|0 (0)
