Michael Jordan's 23XI suffer setback as star plummets following Martinsville disqualification

The latest 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings are in following Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway and things have seen a big shake-up.

It's not good reading for Michael Jordan and his 23XI stars Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, for example. Despite Wallace's third-place finish at Martinsville, with only Christopher Bell and race-winner Denny Hamlin finishing ahead of him, the driver of the No. 23 car has fallen one place in the Cup Series standings from seventh spot to eighth overall.

It's even worse reading for Reddick, who is the reigning regular season champion. The No. 45 driver has fallen three places from fourth to seventh after his mediocre Martinsville outing where he came home in 14th.

Elsewhere, the big news post-race was undoubtedly the disqualification of Erik Jones and the No. 43 team.

Jones had collected six crucial stage points during the race but had to forfeit them following his disqualification. As a result, he plummets down the order in the latest standings, falling from 23rd down to 29th.

William Byron continues to lead the way heading to Darlington next weekend, with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott rounding out the top three in that order at present.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest 2025 Cup Series standings in full.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Martinsville

Rank Driver Car No. Team Points (Stage) Wins (Stage)
1William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet259 (70)1 (1)
2Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet243 (52)1 (2)
3Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet227 (49)0 (0)
4Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota224 (30)3 (1)
5Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet224 (49)0 (0)
6Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota218 (38)1 (2)
7Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota213 (43)0 (0)
8Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota208 (69)0 (1)
9Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford199 (61)0 (2)
10Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford193 (74)0 (2)
11Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford177 (13)0 (0)
12Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota169 (14)0 (0)
13Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet169 (19)0 (0)
14Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford165 (23)0 (1)
15Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet159 (8)0 (0)
16Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet150 (16)0 (0)
17John H. Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota148 (8)0 (0)
18AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet148 (28)0 (0)
19Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford147 (25)1 (1)
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet146 (11)0 (0)
21Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet125 (16)0 (0)
22Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford125 (14)0 (0)
23Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford124 (0)0 (0)
24Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford122 (54)0 (1)
25Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet117 (8)0 (0)
26Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet114 (0)0 (0)
27Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet114 (4)0 (0)
28Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet113 (20)0 (0)
29Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota108 (15)0 (0)
30Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford102 (16)0 (0)
31Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota99 (7)0 (0)
32Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford90 (3)0 (0)
33Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota89 (0)0 (0)
34Shane Van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet80 (14)0 (0)
35Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford62 (2)0 (0)
36Jimmie Johnson84Legacy Motor Club Toyota34 (0)0 (0)
37Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford34 (0)0 (0)
38Corey LaJoie01Rick Ware Racing Ford21 (5)0 (0)
39Katherine Legge78Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet7 (0)0 (0)
40JJ Yeley44NY Racing Team Chevrolet3 (0)0 (0)
41Casey Mears66Garage 66 Ford2 (0)0 (0)
42Burt Myers50Chevrolet1 (0)0 (0)
43Martin Truex Jr.56Tricon Garage Toyota1 (0)0 (0)

