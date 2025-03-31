NASCAR announce Cup Series star DISQUALIFIED after Martinsville race

close global

NASCAR has announced the disqualification of a Cup Series driver just hours after Sunday's Cook Out 400.

Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin produced a dominant drive at Martinsville Speedway, leading for 274 of the 400 laps and taking his first victory of 2025.

However, whilst it was all celebrations for Hamlin post-race, for another star, Erik Jones, it was bad news.

Jones finished 24th on the road and had collected six stage points in stage one of Sunday's race, but in an official statement released via their website, NASCAR has now confirmed that the 28-year-old has been disqualified.

"The No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota, driven by Erik Jones, was disqualified following Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway," NASCAR wrote.

Why was Erik Jones disqualified?

According to NASCAR's statement, Jones was disqualified from the Cook Out 400 for failing a post-race inspection regarding the weight of his car.

In their statement, NASCAR explained: "During post-race inspection, NASCAR found that the No. 43 failed to meet minimum weight requirements, per the NASCAR Rule Book."

As a result of the disqualification, Jones forfeits his 24th place finish as well as the six stage points he had collected during Sunday's race.

The 28-year-old also drops considerably in the NASCAR Cup Series standings as a result, falling eight places from 21st to 29th.

