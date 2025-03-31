close global

NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin produces DOMINANT drive as Martinsville hoodoo ended

The results are in from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville with Denny Hamlin producing a dominant drive to take his first win of 2025.

Hamlin looked strong in qualifying on Saturday, starting the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway in fifth position and ensured he was the man on top come the black and white checkered flag after leading for an incredibly impressive 274 of the 400 laps.

Hamlin held off Saturday’s pole-winner and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell to take the victory, with the No. 11 car holding a comfortable 4.6-second gap by the time he crossed the finish line after passing him earlier in the race. Behind Hamlin and Bell, Bubba Wallace came home in third, with Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson rounding out the Martinsville top five.

Despite Hamlin being the most winningest active driver at Martinsville (6 wins including today), it is his first win there in a decade, with that hoodoo now firmly put to bed. The victory also sees Hamlin tie Rusty Wallace in 11th on the NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list, with his tally now standing at a very impressive 55 victories.

Earlier in the race, Hamlin also took the win in stage two, with Joey Logano having won in stage one to collect some crucial points.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full race results from Martinsville, including stages one and two.

NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville race results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer
1Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
3Bubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota
4Chase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Kyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Ross Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
7Ryan Preece60RFK RacingFord
8Joey Logano22Team PenskeFord
9Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
10Todd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord
11Ryan Blaney12Team PenskeFord
12Michael McDowell71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
13Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
14Tyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota
15Ty Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet
16Zane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord
17Kyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
18Austin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
19Carson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK MotorsportsChevrolet
21Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
22William Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
23AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet
24Erik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota
25Chris Buescher17RFK RacingFord
26John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota
27Brad Keselowski6RFK RacingFord
28Alex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
29Justin Haley7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
30Noah Gragson4Front Row MotorsportsFord
31Cody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord
32Riley Herbst3523XI RacingToyota
33Josh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord
34Cole Custer41Haas Factory TeamFord
35Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
36Casey Mears66Garage 66Ford
37Burt Myers50Team AmeriVetChevrolet
38Austin Cindric2Team PenskeFord

NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville Stage 2 results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer
1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota
4 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford
7 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer
1 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford
2 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford
5 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford
8 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

How many laps is the NASCAR Martinsville race?

This weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway will be 400 laps long.

What date is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?

Sunday, March 30th.

What time is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?

The race will start at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Martinsville race on?

The race will be shown on FS1 on TV, with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How many miles is the NASCAR Martinsville race?

The race distance is 210 miles, equating to 337.96 kilometers.

Which owner has the most wins at Martinsville?

Richard Petty is the owner with the most Martinsville wins with 15 total.

Which driver has the most wins at Martinsville?

Richard Petty holds the record for most driver victories with 15 wins in 67 starts.

NASCAR Cup Series Joey Logano Team Penske Christopher Bell Chase Elliott Martinsville Speedway
