NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin produces DOMINANT drive as Martinsville hoodoo ended

The results are in from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville with Denny Hamlin producing a dominant drive to take his first win of 2025.

Hamlin looked strong in qualifying on Saturday, starting the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway in fifth position and ensured he was the man on top come the black and white checkered flag after leading for an incredibly impressive 274 of the 400 laps.

Hamlin held off Saturday’s pole-winner and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell to take the victory, with the No. 11 car holding a comfortable 4.6-second gap by the time he crossed the finish line after passing him earlier in the race. Behind Hamlin and Bell, Bubba Wallace came home in third, with Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson rounding out the Martinsville top five.

Despite Hamlin being the most winningest active driver at Martinsville (6 wins including today), it is his first win there in a decade, with that hoodoo now firmly put to bed. The victory also sees Hamlin tie Rusty Wallace in 11th on the NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list, with his tally now standing at a very impressive 55 victories.

Earlier in the race, Hamlin also took the win in stage two, with Joey Logano having won in stage one to collect some crucial points.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full race results from Martinsville, including stages one and two.

NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville race results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 4 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 8 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 9 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 11 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 12 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 22 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 25 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 26 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 27 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 28 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 32 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 33 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 35 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 36 Casey Mears 66 Garage 66 Ford 37 Burt Myers 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet 38 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville Stage 2 results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 4 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 7 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 8 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer 1 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 2 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 4 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 5 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 6 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 7 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 8 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

READ MORE: Kyle Larson set to race outside Cup Series as official statement released

How many laps is the NASCAR Martinsville race?

This weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway will be 400 laps long.

What date is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?

Sunday, March 30th.

What time is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?

The race will start at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Martinsville race on?

The race will be shown on FS1 on TV, with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How many miles is the NASCAR Martinsville race?

The race distance is 210 miles, equating to 337.96 kilometers.

Which owner has the most wins at Martinsville?

Richard Petty is the owner with the most Martinsville wins with 15 total.

Which driver has the most wins at Martinsville?

Richard Petty holds the record for most driver victories with 15 wins in 67 starts.

READ MORE: NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr set for new role as official statement released

Related