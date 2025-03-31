NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin produces DOMINANT drive as Martinsville hoodoo ended
The results are in from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville with Denny Hamlin producing a dominant drive to take his first win of 2025.
Hamlin looked strong in qualifying on Saturday, starting the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway in fifth position and ensured he was the man on top come the black and white checkered flag after leading for an incredibly impressive 274 of the 400 laps.
Hamlin held off Saturday’s pole-winner and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell to take the victory, with the No. 11 car holding a comfortable 4.6-second gap by the time he crossed the finish line after passing him earlier in the race. Behind Hamlin and Bell, Bubba Wallace came home in third, with Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson rounding out the Martinsville top five.
Despite Hamlin being the most winningest active driver at Martinsville (6 wins including today), it is his first win there in a decade, with that hoodoo now firmly put to bed. The victory also sees Hamlin tie Rusty Wallace in 11th on the NASCAR Cup Series all-time wins list, with his tally now standing at a very impressive 55 victories.
Earlier in the race, Hamlin also took the win in stage two, with Joey Logano having won in stage one to collect some crucial points.
With that said, let’s take a look at the full race results from Martinsville, including stages one and two.
NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville race results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|8
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|12
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|17
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|25
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|27
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|28
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|29
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|31
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|32
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|33
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|34
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|35
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|36
|Casey Mears
|66
|Garage 66
|Ford
|37
|Burt Myers
|50
|Team AmeriVet
|Chevrolet
|38
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville Stage 2 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville Stage 1 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|6
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|7
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|8
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
How many laps is the NASCAR Martinsville race?
This weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway will be 400 laps long.
What date is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?
Sunday, March 30th.
What time is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?
The race will start at 3:00 PM ET.
What channel is the NASCAR Martinsville race on?
The race will be shown on FS1 on TV, with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How many miles is the NASCAR Martinsville race?
The race distance is 210 miles, equating to 337.96 kilometers.
Which owner has the most wins at Martinsville?
Richard Petty is the owner with the most Martinsville wins with 15 total.
Which driver has the most wins at Martinsville?
Richard Petty holds the record for most driver victories with 15 wins in 67 starts.
