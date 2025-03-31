NASCAR stars in HEATED confrontation after controversial Martinsville finish

Two NASCAR drivers were captured in a very heated exchange after a controversial finish to Saturday night's US Marine Corps 250.

The race ended in highly dramatic fashion when Sammy Smith decided to slam into the back of Taylor Gray on the final corner at Martinsville Speedway, sending the No. 54 car spinning into the wall and causing a huge on-track incident.

Austin Hill and the No. 21 team were the benefactors, going from fifth position to first and taking the black and white checkered flag after swerving the chaos.

After the race, however, both Gray and Smith were filmed by The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi in what looked a very frustrated and heated exchange.

What did Sammy Smith and Taylor Gray say after the race?

Speaking after the race, Smith explained that he was not proud of what he did, but did not sound regretful, claiming Gray would have done the same to him.

"I mean, it’s unfortunate. You know, I’m not very proud of that, what I did,” Smith said.

“It’s just, he just has no respect for me, and he was flipping me off under the red flag, swerving at my door. I moved him into one, then he still had the lead those two restarts, and going on the back straightaway, I thought to myself, what would he do in this situation, and he would have done the exact same thing.

"So he’s flipping me off, and that right there was the line for me to ultimately make the decision I made.”

Meanwhile, Gray slammed Smith, claiming that the move he made at the race took 'no talent'.

“So like the whole interaction in Turn 1, where initially he moved me up the race track and he got the lead from me, and then I did the same thing to him. Think that’s fair, right?” Gray told the media.

“We know we’re coming down to the end of the race. I was a little upset when he first hit me, just because I felt like I haven’t put a scratch on him all year. He could have raced me a little bit better. But then again, it’s Martinsville. I have to understand that that’s going to happen.

"But what he did getting into three, I mean, it completely takes no talent. All you’ve got to do is just let off the brake pedal and just clearly destroy me. So I don’t know. It ruins his race, too.”

