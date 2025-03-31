Denny Hamlin slams 'IDIOTS' after chaotic Martinsville finish

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin took to social media to share his very critical take on the chaotic finish at Martinsville on Saturday night.

The Xfinity Series took to the historic short track ahead of the Cup Series race this weekend - which Hamlin went on to win - but the event ended in huge controversy after an intentional late wreck.

The race had been rough throughout, and in the end, Sammy Smith came from several cars back to slam into race leader Taylor Gray, taking both out of contention for the win and causing a massive pile-up at the 0.526-mile track. Austin Hill was the benefactor, taking advantage of the chaos to take the black and white checkered flag and the race victory.

Speaking after the race, Smith told the media: “I mean, it’s unfortunate. You know, I’m not very proud of that, what I did it’s just, he just has no respect for me, and he was flipping me off under the red flag, swerving at my door,"

"I moved him into one, then he still had the lead those two restarts, and going on the back straightaway, I thought to myself, what would he do in this situation, and he would have done the exact same thing.

"So he’s flipping me off, and that right there was the line for me to ultimately make the decision I made.”

Denny Hamlin slams NASCAR 'idiots'

Hamlin was clearly not happy with what he saw from the drivers out on track, offering two critical verdicts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

First of all, before the wreck happened, Hamlin was already calling for a specific punishment at the track, posting: "Martinsville is a track that could use a “avoidable contact” penalty."

Then, after the huge wreck at the end, Hamlin wrote: "Absolute garbage."

The No. 11 Toyota driver continued in another post, slamming the drivers: "God I wish I were in the booth,"

"Id get fired but I damn sure would call these idiots out."

