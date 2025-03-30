NASCAR Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments ahead of Martinsville race

A NASCAR team have been hit with two punishments ahead of Sunday's Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

The Cook Out 400 will see the Cup Series stars take on 400 laps of the iconic short track at Martinsville in what marks the seventh points-scoring race of the 2025 season.

However, Casey Mears and Garage 66 will be without one of their engineers for the race having failed tech twice ahead on Saturday.

That is according to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, who revealed that Hector Flores was the man to have been ejected.

Casey Mears and Garage 66 punished

As per Pockrass, the loss of Flores is not the only punishment for the Garage 66 team ahead of Sunday's race.

As a consequence of failing tech, they will also lose their pit selection for Sunday's race.

Every weekend, no matter the race, track, or event, NASCAR requires all Cup Series teams to pass inspection before hitting the circuit.

If a team does fail, it must fix the issue and repeat the process all over again until it does pass.

Teams have two attempts to pass. For example, on Saturday, the No. 50 Team AmeriVet car failed tech on the first inspection but passed on the second.

Mears and Garage 66 failed both times and as such, were hit with the above punishments.

