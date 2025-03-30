NASCAR Race Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Martinsville Speedway today (Sunday, March 30) for the Cook Out 400.
Today's race marks the seventh points-scoring Cup Series event of the season and comes after an exciting race last time out at Homestead. Kyle Larson was the winner in Florida, completing a late overtake on Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman to take the win — his second of the weekend after also winning the Truck Series race on Friday.
At Martinsville this weekend, Larson would love to make it two in a row but is likely to face plenty of competition around the 0.526-mile circuit. Both of his Hendrick teammates looked strong in qualifying, for example, whilst Christopher Bell won the pole for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Don't discount Bell's teammate Denny Hamlin, either. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota is the most winningest active driver at the track in the Cup Series with five Martinsville wins under his belt and lines up in fifth position for today's race.
With Martinsville having hosted Cup Series racing since 1949, it will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top at the iconic short track this afternoon.
With that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of what should be another exciting day of racing action.
NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville start times
The 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway is set to start today (Sunday, March 30, 2025) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|3 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|3 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|3 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|3 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|3 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|2 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|2 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|2 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|2 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|2 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|2 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|1 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|1 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|1 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|1 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|1 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|12 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|12 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|12 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|12 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|12 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|4 PM
|London, GB (BST)
|8 PM
|Madrid, ES (CEST)
|9 PM
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|6 AM (Monday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|3 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACDT)
|5:30 AM (Monday)
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.
Today's race action from Martinsville Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
NASCAR Martinsville starting lineup
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, also known as the Cook Out 400.
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Lap Time
|1
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19.718
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.735
|3
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.738
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.755
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19.758
|6
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19.758
|7
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19.762
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|19.766
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|19.780
|10
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.782
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19.805
|12
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|19.811
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19.817
|14
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|19.819
|15
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.833
|16
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|19.844
|17
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|19.850
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|19.858
|19
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|19.866
|20
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19.871
|21
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19.884
|22
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|19.890
|23
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|19.893
|24
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|19.896
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|19.904
|26
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|19.919
|27
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19.945
|28
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|19.976
|29
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.981
|30
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.991
|31
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|19.994
|32
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|20.019
|33
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|20.090
|34
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20.109
|35
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|20.118
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|20.268
|37
|Casey Mears
|66
|Garage 66
|Ford
|20.583
|38
|Burt Myers
|50
|Team AmeriVet
|Chevrolet
|20.613
How many laps is the NASCAR Martinsville race?
This weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway will be 400 laps long.
What date is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?
Sunday, March 30th.
What time is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?
The race will start at 3:00 PM ET.
What channel is the NASCAR Martinsville race on?
The race will be shown on FS1 on TV, with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How many miles is the NASCAR Martinsville race?
The race distance is 210 miles, equating to 337.96 kilometers.
Which owner has the most wins at Martinsville?
Richard Petty is the owner with the most Martinsville wins with 15 total.
Which driver has the most wins at Martinsville?
Richard Petty holds the record for most driver victories with 15 wins in 67 starts.
