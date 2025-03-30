NASCAR Race Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Martinsville Speedway today (Sunday, March 30) for the Cook Out 400.

Today's race marks the seventh points-scoring Cup Series event of the season and comes after an exciting race last time out at Homestead. Kyle Larson was the winner in Florida, completing a late overtake on Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman to take the win — his second of the weekend after also winning the Truck Series race on Friday.

At Martinsville this weekend, Larson would love to make it two in a row but is likely to face plenty of competition around the 0.526-mile circuit. Both of his Hendrick teammates looked strong in qualifying, for example, whilst Christopher Bell won the pole for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Don't discount Bell's teammate Denny Hamlin, either. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota is the most winningest active driver at the track in the Cup Series with five Martinsville wins under his belt and lines up in fifth position for today's race.

With Martinsville having hosted Cup Series racing since 1949, it will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top at the iconic short track this afternoon.

With that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of what should be another exciting day of racing action.

NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville start times

The 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway is set to start today (Sunday, March 30, 2025) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4 PM London, GB (BST) 8 PM Madrid, ES (CEST) 9 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:30 AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Today's race action from Martinsville Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Martinsville starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, also known as the Cook Out 400.

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Lap Time 1 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19.718 2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19.735 3 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19.738 4 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19.755 5 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19.758 6 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 19.758 7 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 19.762 8 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 19.766 9 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 19.780 10 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19.782 11 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19.805 12 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19.811 13 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19.817 14 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 19.819 15 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19.833 16 John H. Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 19.844 17 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19.850 18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19.858 19 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19.866 20 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 19.871 21 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 19.884 22 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 19.890 23 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19.893 24 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19.896 25 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19.904 26 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19.919 27 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 19.945 28 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19.976 29 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19.981 30 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19.991 31 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 19.994 32 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 20.019 33 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 20.090 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 20.109 35 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 20.118 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 20.268 37 Casey Mears 66 Garage 66 Ford 20.583 38 Burt Myers 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet 20.613

How many laps is the NASCAR Martinsville race?

This weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway will be 400 laps long.

What date is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?

Sunday, March 30th.

What time is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?

The race will start at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Martinsville race on?

The race will be shown on FS1 on TV, with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How many miles is the NASCAR Martinsville race?

The race distance is 210 miles, equating to 337.96 kilometers.

Which owner has the most wins at Martinsville?

Richard Petty is the owner with the most Martinsville wins with 15 total.

Which driver has the most wins at Martinsville?

Richard Petty holds the record for most driver victories with 15 wins in 67 starts.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch team announcement made as Michael Jordan ‘joy’ revealed

Related