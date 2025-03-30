close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Race Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Race Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Race Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Race Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Martinsville Speedway today (Sunday, March 30) for the Cook Out 400.

Today's race marks the seventh points-scoring Cup Series event of the season and comes after an exciting race last time out at Homestead. Kyle Larson was the winner in Florida, completing a late overtake on Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman to take the win — his second of the weekend after also winning the Truck Series race on Friday.

At Martinsville this weekend, Larson would love to make it two in a row but is likely to face plenty of competition around the 0.526-mile circuit. Both of his Hendrick teammates looked strong in qualifying, for example, whilst Christopher Bell won the pole for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Don't discount Bell's teammate Denny Hamlin, either. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota is the most winningest active driver at the track in the Cup Series with five Martinsville wins under his belt and lines up in fifth position for today's race.

With Martinsville having hosted Cup Series racing since 1949, it will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top at the iconic short track this afternoon.

With that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of what should be another exciting day of racing action.

NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville start times

The 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway is set to start today (Sunday, March 30, 2025) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 3 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 3 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 3 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 3 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 3 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 2 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 2 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 2 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 2 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 2 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 2 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 1 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 1 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12 PM
Seattle, WA (PT) 12 PM
Portland, OR (PT) 12 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 12 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4 PM
London, GB (BST) 8 PM
Madrid, ES (CEST) 9 PM
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6 AM (Monday)
Perth, AU (AWST) 3 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:30 AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Today's race action from Martinsville Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Martinsville starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, also known as the Cook Out 400.

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Lap Time
1Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota19.718
2Chase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet19.735
3Alex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet19.738
4Kyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet19.755
5Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota19.758
6Chris Buescher17RFK RacingFord19.758
7Joey Logano22Team PenskeFord19.762
8Bubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota19.766
9Tyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota19.780
10William Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet19.782
11Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota19.805
12Kyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet19.811
13Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota19.817
14Josh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord19.819
15Michael McDowell71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet19.833
16John H. Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota19.844
17Ross Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet19.850
18Austin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet19.858
19Zane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord19.866
20Austin Cindric2Team PenskeFord19.871
21Ryan Preece60RFK RacingFord19.884
22Cole Custer41Haas Factory TeamFord19.890
23AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet19.893
24Noah Gragson4Front Row MotorsportsFord19.896
25Todd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord19.904
26Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet19.919
27Brad Keselowski6RFK RacingFord19.945
28Ty Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet19.976
29Carson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet19.981
30Justin Haley7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet19.991
31Erik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota19.994
32Ryan Blaney12Team PenskeFord20.019
33Shane Van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet20.090
34Ricky Stenhouse Jr47Hyak MotorsportsChevrolet20.109
35Riley Herbst3523XI RacingToyota20.118
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord20.268
37Casey Mears66Garage 66Ford20.583
38Burt Myers50Team AmeriVetChevrolet20.613

How many laps is the NASCAR Martinsville race?

This weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway will be 400 laps long.

What date is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?

Sunday, March 30th.

What time is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?

The race will start at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Martinsville race on?

The race will be shown on FS1 on TV, with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How many miles is the NASCAR Martinsville race?

The race distance is 210 miles, equating to 337.96 kilometers.

Which owner has the most wins at Martinsville?

Richard Petty is the owner with the most Martinsville wins with 15 total.

Which driver has the most wins at Martinsville?

Richard Petty holds the record for most driver victories with 15 wins in 67 starts.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch team announcement made as Michael Jordan ‘joy’ revealed

Related

Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Alex Bowman Homestead Martinsville Speedway Cook Out 400
NASCAR Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments ahead of Martinsville race
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments ahead of Martinsville race

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR driver reveals incredible fan challenge with cash prize up for grabs
NASCAR

NASCAR driver reveals incredible fan challenge with cash prize up for grabs

  • Today 03:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Today

F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton on the move as Ferrari confirm driver replacement at upcoming grand prix

  • 3 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Chase Elliott addresses controversial NASCAR penalty ahead of Martinsville race

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments ahead of Martinsville race

  • 2 uur geleden
Red Bull

Axed Red Bull driver reveals 'threatening' Helmut Marko phone call

  • Today 03:59
NASCAR

NASCAR driver reveals incredible fan challenge with cash prize up for grabs

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x