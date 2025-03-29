close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Chase Elliott DENIED as Cup Series rival snatches Martinsville pole

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Chase Elliott DENIED as Cup Series rival snatches Martinsville pole

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Chase Elliott DENIED as Cup Series rival snatches Martinsville pole

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Chase Elliott DENIED as Cup Series rival snatches Martinsville pole

The starting lineup for Sunday's Cook Out 400 is set after an exciting qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway, Virginia.

Christopher Bell is the man set to start Sunday's Cup Series race at the 0.526-mile track out front, producing the fastest lap time of 19.718secs to deny Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports the pole. Elliott missed out by just 0.017secs.

The No. 9 car is one of three Hendrick cars set to start in the top five at Martinsville in Sunday's race after a dominant session for the team. Alex Bowman will line up in P3 in the No. 48, whilst last week's Homestead winner Kyle Larson will start fourth in the No. 5. Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five in this afternoon's qualifying session.

With that said, let's take a look at the full starting lineup below, including their qualifying lap times.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Martinsville?

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, also known as the Cook Out 400.

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Lap Time
1Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota19.718
2Chase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet19.735
3Alex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet19.738
4Kyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet19.755
5Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota19.758
6Chris Buescher17RFK RacingFord19.758
7Joey Logano22Team PenskeFord19.762
8Bubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota19.766
9Tyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota19.780
10William Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet19.782
11Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota19.805
12Kyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet19.811
13Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota19.817
14Josh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord19.819
15Michael McDowell71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet19.833
16John H. Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota19.844
17Ross Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet19.850
18Austin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet19.858
19Zane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord19.866
20Austin Cindric2Team PenskeFord19.871
21Ryan Preece60RFK RacingFord19.884
22Cole Custer41Haas Factory TeamFord19.890
23AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet19.893
24Noah Gragson4Front Row MotorsportsFord19.896
25Todd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord19.904
26Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet19.919
27Brad Keselowski6RFK RacingFord19.945
28Ty Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet19.976
29Carson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet19.981
30Justin Haley7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet19.991
31Erik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota19.994
32Ryan Blaney12Team PenskeFord20.019
33Shane Van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet20.090
34Ricky Stenhouse Jr47Hyak MotorsportsChevrolet20.109
35Riley Herbst3523XI RacingToyota20.118
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord20.268
37Casey Mears66Garage 66Ford20.583
38Burt Myers50Team AmeriVetChevrolet20.613

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch team announcement made as Michael Jordan ‘joy’ revealed

Related

Denny Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson Joe Gibbs Racing Christopher Bell Hendrick Motorsports
Kyle Busch team chief issues statement over poor 2025 performance
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch team chief issues statement over poor 2025 performance

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch team announcement made, Michael Jordan ‘joy’ revealed
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch team announcement made, Michael Jordan ‘joy’ revealed

  • Yesterday 14:35

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Chase Elliott DENIED as Cup Series rival snatches Martinsville pole

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson set to race outside Cup Series as official statement released

  • 39 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch team chief issues statement over poor 2025 performance

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Red Bull F1 chief reveals crunch HQ talks with Max Verstappen

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Valtteri Bottas gets shock F1 opportunity...but it's not with Mercedes

  • Yesterday 19:00
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 chief issues 'brutal' Red Bull verdict after Liam Lawson axe

  • Yesterday 17:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x