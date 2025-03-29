NASCAR Qualifying Results: Chase Elliott DENIED as Cup Series rival snatches Martinsville pole
The starting lineup for Sunday's Cook Out 400 is set after an exciting qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway, Virginia.
Christopher Bell is the man set to start Sunday's Cup Series race at the 0.526-mile track out front, producing the fastest lap time of 19.718secs to deny Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports the pole. Elliott missed out by just 0.017secs.
The No. 9 car is one of three Hendrick cars set to start in the top five at Martinsville in Sunday's race after a dominant session for the team. Alex Bowman will line up in P3 in the No. 48, whilst last week's Homestead winner Kyle Larson will start fourth in the No. 5. Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five in this afternoon's qualifying session.
With that said, let's take a look at the full starting lineup below, including their qualifying lap times.
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Martinsville?
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Lap Time
|1
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19.718
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.735
|3
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.738
|4
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.755
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19.758
|6
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19.758
|7
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19.762
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|19.766
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|19.780
|10
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.782
|11
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19.805
|12
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|19.811
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19.817
|14
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|19.819
|15
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.833
|16
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|19.844
|17
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|19.850
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|19.858
|19
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|19.866
|20
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19.871
|21
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19.884
|22
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|19.890
|23
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|19.893
|24
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|19.896
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|19.904
|26
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|19.919
|27
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19.945
|28
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|19.976
|29
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.981
|30
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19.991
|31
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|19.994
|32
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|20.019
|33
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|20.090
|34
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20.109
|35
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|20.118
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|20.268
|37
|Casey Mears
|66
|Garage 66
|Ford
|20.583
|38
|Burt Myers
|50
|Team AmeriVet
|Chevrolet
|20.613
NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch team announcement made as Michael Jordan ‘joy’ revealed
