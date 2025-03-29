NASCAR Qualifying Results: Chase Elliott DENIED as Cup Series rival snatches Martinsville pole

The starting lineup for Sunday's Cook Out 400 is set after an exciting qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway, Virginia.

Christopher Bell is the man set to start Sunday's Cup Series race at the 0.526-mile track out front, producing the fastest lap time of 19.718secs to deny Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports the pole. Elliott missed out by just 0.017secs.

The No. 9 car is one of three Hendrick cars set to start in the top five at Martinsville in Sunday's race after a dominant session for the team. Alex Bowman will line up in P3 in the No. 48, whilst last week's Homestead winner Kyle Larson will start fourth in the No. 5. Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five in this afternoon's qualifying session.

With that said, let's take a look at the full starting lineup below, including their qualifying lap times.

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Lap Time 1 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19.718 2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19.735 3 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19.738 4 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19.755 5 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19.758 6 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 19.758 7 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 19.762 8 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 19.766 9 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 19.780 10 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19.782 11 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19.805 12 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19.811 13 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19.817 14 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 19.819 15 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19.833 16 John H. Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 19.844 17 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19.850 18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19.858 19 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19.866 20 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 19.871 21 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 19.884 22 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 19.890 23 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19.893 24 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19.896 25 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19.904 26 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19.919 27 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 19.945 28 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19.976 29 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19.981 30 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19.991 31 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 19.994 32 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 20.019 33 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 20.090 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 20.109 35 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 20.118 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 20.268 37 Casey Mears 66 Garage 66 Ford 20.583 38 Burt Myers 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet 20.613

