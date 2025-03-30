NASCAR driver reveals incredible fan challenge with cash prize up for grabs

NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman has unveiled an incredible fan challenge with a cash prize up for grabs.

Kligerman has raced in all three NASCAR series during his career, with three wins in the Truck Series under his belt.

This year, Kligerman almost made it four, too, winning the Truck race at Daytona only to be disqualified post-race.

When not out on track, Kligerman is often found working in the media, working in the booth for The CW covering the Xfinity Series and also having his own YouTube channel. It was on that YouTube channel that the 34-year-old revealed his exciting challenge, urging others to sign up for an opportunity to feature in the future.

Parker Kligerman reveals fan challenge

In the video, Kligerman took four total amateurs and put them behind the wheel in a racing challenge after revealing that almost 33% of Americans believe they can drive a racing lap without crashing.

So, Kligerman tasked these amateurs with beating him, getting behind the wheel of a $125,000 sports car with thousands of dollars available to be won.

"This is, without a doubt, the craziest thing I've ever attempted," Kligerman wrote in the description of his video.

"We took total amateurs and put them behind the wheel of a $125,000, 800HP car to see if any of them could beat me — a professional NASCAR driver — and win $5,000 of my own money.

Kligerman added: "We've all heard armchair racers say, "How hard can driving a race car really be? It's just a car; I drive a car on the street." Some even believe they were meant to be F1 drivers if just given the chance. So, I decided it was time to test this claim,"

"With help from my friends at The Autopian and Lime Rock Park, we brought in four complete amateurs (one of them happens to be my brother) to compete head-to-head in a series of increasingly difficult racing challenges."

Taking place at Lime Rock Park, Kligerman was beaten in two of the challenges by his brother, Bard, who was one of the four amateur drivers taking part. In the end, Bard walked away with $3,500 in cash.

That's not all, either. It looks as though Kligerman plans to do further challenges of this ilk, urging fans to sign up to potentially take part in a future video.

At the end of his YouTube description, the NASCAR driver and broadcaster wrote: "If you think you're faster than a pro race car driver. Let us know in the form below and we will reach out when we are ready to find new contestants!"

If you're interested in taking part, you can sign up here.

