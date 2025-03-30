Kyle Larson set to race outside Cup Series as official statement released

NASCAR star Kyle Larson is set to compete in a race outside the Cup Series just days after Martinsville, an official post has revealed.

Larson is no doubt in good spirits after a very successful weekend at Homestead last time out.

Competing in all three NASCAR series last weekend, Larson won both the Truck and Cup races, only falling short in the Xfinity Series event despite dominating the race.

Heading to Martinsville, Larson would love to make it two in a row, but just days after the race, he is scheduled to hit Vado Speedway Park in the Kubota High Limit Racing series.

Kyle Larson set for racing switch

Larson co-owns the dirt racing series and it has been confirmed that he is set for a special appearance on Tuesday, April 1st.

"Ready to roll the dice for a shot at $12,000? The Kubota High Limit Racing series is coming to Vado Speedway Park on Tuesday, April 1st, and the full-time roster is fire," Vado Speedway Park confirmed on social media.

"From champions and fan-favorite superstars like Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, Kasey Kahne, and Tyler Courtney, to a stacked lineup of elite contenders like Brent Marks, Justin Peck, Spencer Bayston, Aaron Reutzel, and more — all 14 full-time High Limit drivers are set to tear it up in New Mexico!

"PLUS, making a special appearance: The legend himself — Kyle Larson."

