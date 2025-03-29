Kyle Busch team chief issues statement over poor 2025 performance

Kyle Busch's winless streak has continued into 2025 and now, Richard Childress Racing's Vice President of Competition Keith Rodden has discussed what the team is lacking.

So far this campaign, Busch's best finish has been a P5 at Circuit of the Americas, averaging a finishing position of 18th across the opening six races of the season in the team's No. 8 car.

The story is not too dissimilar with Austin Dillon in the No. 3. In 2025, Dillon's best finish was P12 at Phoenix, averaging a finishing position of 21.83 across the six events so far.

Rodden, though, believes that the team have the speed to contend, but admits they may have work to do in other areas.

"I feel like the entire complex has had speed this year in each series," Rodden told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"We just need to take that next jump and there's a difference between running fifth and winning."

What do RCR need to do to win?

Rodden continued: "We need to have Kyle and Austin in the top five, learning what they need to contend for wins and make those adjustments and get our cars there,"

"The very beginning of the season, we had potential to win races, and we need to continue working on our notes that we've taken from last year and so far this year and keep working on our cars and get better.

"Everyone on this complex is a lot faster and like I said, it's a testament to everyone at our shop and everyone at ECR for the great engines they're building. We just need to keep pushing and keep getting speed. But we want to make sure we race at the front of the field."

Rodden ended with a confident statement, reiterating that the team are not there to make up the numbers.

"We don't do this to ride around," he explained. "And we need to be upfront.

"We owe it to all of our fans and all of our partners to go out there and put our best effort forward and go win races."

