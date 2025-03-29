NASCAR star Kyle Larson honors two-time Cup Series champion with stunning tribute

Kyle Larson is set to honor a fellow NASCAR Cup Series champion with his Darlington throwback paint scheme this year.

NASCAR's throwback weekend takes place annually at Darlington Raceway and offers the current stars of the series the chance to honor the sport's heritage, with iconic, historical paint schemes often on show.

Now, it has been revealed by Hendrick Motorsports that Larson is set to honor 1984 and 1996 champion Terry Labonte with his car this year, running the same paint scheme that he ran at Darlington in 2003 when he collected his last Cup Series victory.

Labonte competed in 890 races over 37 years, winning 22 times and finishing in the top ten on 361 occasions.

Kyle Larson's Darlington throwback paint scheme

Making the reveal of the Tony the Tiger-inspired scheme on their Instagram page, Hendrick Motorsports wrote: "This paint scheme looks Grrreat,"

"Terry Labonte’s iconic winning ‘03 paint scheme is making a comeback at the very track where he took his final victory lap. #NASCARThrowback."

Darlington throwback weekend takes place in just over a week's time, with NASCAR set to head to South Carolina following this weekend's action at Martinsville Speedway.

At Darlington, the Goodyear 400 will see 293 laps of racing action and is set to start on Sunday, April 6, at 3 pm ET.

