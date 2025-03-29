NASCAR legend hits out at 'video game' generation of drivers

Long-time NASCAR Kyle Petty has hit out at the young generation of Cup Series drivers, claiming that they have 'no skin in the game'.

Petty has criticized drivers growing up playing video games, intimating that it helps create a disconnect from real life consequences of their on-track actions.

Speaking on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, the veteran of 829 Cup Series races, who retired back in 2008, insisted that the next generation of drivers should be taught to have respect for their cars and opponents from a younger age.

His comments echo those of Kyle Busch recently, who specifically mentioned a moment when controversial hotshot Carson Hocevar collided with him on track at '13 or 14 years old', claiming he never received an apology even at that early point in Hocevar's career.

Petty hits out at video game generation

Petty uncorked an astonishing rant, saying: "We see drivers now that grow up on video games. They grow up just crashing something and walking away from it and they don't have to show up on Monday morning on six o'clock and put it back together.

"They got no skin in the game. You know what I mean? And they know when the race is over with, if I wreck you, I can text you or I can tweet you or I can have my wife call you. 'Kevin I'm so sorry I got into you and I won the race. I'm sorry.'

"You think Cale Yarborough ever called up my dad and said, 'Hey, sorry I kicked you ass bud, sorry.' No! That's what it was about, man. You get somebody a lap down, you keep them a lap down. The goal is to put everybody a lap down. That was the point. It was kill or be eaten. That's the way it was, I'm sorry.

"We've heard all the taglines, rubbing is racing, and have at it boys and I'd wreck my mama, and all this stuff. Man, you hear that enough when you're 12 or 13, you believe it by the time you get in a car. Whether it's true or not, you believe that. Nobody talks, nobody starts telling these kids at 12 and 13, respect.

"Respect your equipment, respect that other driver and respect his ability. You know what I mean? Because if you race him that way, he's going to race you that way."

