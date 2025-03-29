Record-breaking young driver set for NASCAR Cup Series debut

Wonderkid driver Jesse Love will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut next month at the Bristol International Speedway, it has been announced.

Richard Childress Racing confirmed on Friday that the 20-year-old phenom will drive the #33 car in Bristol on Sunday, April 13, after a spectacular start to his Xfinity Series season.

Love won the first race of the year in Daytona, and currently sits third in the points standings after top-10 finishes in four of the next five races heading into Martinsvile this weekend.

The young driver's results in his age-15 season made him the youngest driver to ever win a NASCAR-sanctioned event and championship, going back-to-back in the ARCA Menards Series West before stepping up full time to the ARCA Menards Series for the 2023 season, winning 10 of 20 races and finishing in the top three in six more to earn a push to the Xfinity Series with RCR.

Jesse Love to make 'special' NASCAR debut

In a statement on his team's website, Love said: “Racing in the Cup Series has always been my main goal and dream. Everything that I have done up to this point in my career has been building to this moment.

"To make my Cup Series debut at this age is very special, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make it with RCR. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms over the last year and the organization feels like family.”

Team chairman Richard Childress added: “I’m excited to have Jesse make his Cup Series debut in the No. 33 Chevrolet. From the moment I started watching Jesse race, I knew that he had the talent. He has the passion for wanting to win and doing the best possible for his team.

"To be a great driver, you have to have passion behind the wheel and Jesse has that. We’ve seen him develop over the last year since he joined RCR, and I look forward to helping him compete at the highest level of our sport.”

