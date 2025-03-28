NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr set for new role as official statement released

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has revealed a new role for 2025, with a possible return to racing...in a minor way.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner will be the new American voice for Red Bull Soapbox Race this year, co-hosting the Red Bull Soapbox Race TV show in the US, expected to be on Discovery this spring.

Earnhardt has recorded his commentary for the series with NASCAR radio announcer Mike Bagley, and has said – jokingly or otherwise – that he'd be interested in joining a race in the chaotic event.

The races are contested between amateur teams and drivers, driving homemade cars through obstacle-strewn downhill courses powered by gravity.

READ MORE: NASCAR star Ross Chastain takes savage dig at Cup Series rival after on-track incident

Will Dale Earnhardt Jr. return to racing?

Earnhardt Jr. told Red Bull: “I would absolutely be down for entering a race. One of the things I think would be cool is walking around the paddock. It’d be a lot of fun to see the ingenuity, creativity and just how people interpreted the rules.”

Having been without a broadcasting job outside of his Dale Jr. Download podcast last year, he added: “I’ve just been kind of goofing off, doing everything but broadcasting. So this was nice to kinda get back to work.”

Earnhardt Jr. added that he enjoys introducing his daughters to the sport, saying: “I showed them some of the YouTube stuff from the older races. They loved seeing the accidents and the goofy-looking builds. That’s probably personally my favorite thing about this whole deal, showing my girls.

"When I take ’em to the racetrack when I drive races, they’re like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know what’s going on. What are we doing here?’ But I know this will be something they’ll like and laugh at.”

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch team announcement made as Michael Jordan ‘joy’ revealed

Related