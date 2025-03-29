NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Martinsville Speedway today (Saturday, March 29) for the US Marine Corps 250.

Last time out at Homestead, Justin Allgaier took the victory, earning his second consecutive Xfinity Series win after a dramatic late overtime battle with Sam Mayer. The No. 7 car's victory came against the odds, too, with Kyle Larson having dominated in Florida last Saturday and led 132 of the 201 laps of action.

Last weekend is now well behind us, however, with the race today around the 0.526-mile track today set to offer a unique challenge, with just 12 degrees of baking on the turns and a track surface that is asphalt in some places, and concrete in others.

Just who will come out on top remains to be seen. There have been five different winners in the Xfinity Series so far this season - Allgaier in the last two races, preceded by Aric Almirola, Connor Zilisch, Austin Hill and Jesse Love - and the remaining drivers in the field would love to extend that list to six names.

With that said, let's take a look at all the details you need to know ahead of today's race, including how you can watch all of the action live.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Martinsville race start times

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway starts today (Saturday, March 29, 2025) at 5 pm (ET). You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 5 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 5 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 5 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 5 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 5 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 4 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 4 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 4 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 4 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 4 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 4 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 3 PM Denver, CO (MT) 3 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 3 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 3 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 3 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 2 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 2 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 2 PM Portland, OR (PT) 2 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 2 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on The CW. The CW App will also stream select live in-car cameras during races. As per NASCAR, streaming replays will also be available to watch on The CW app the next day.

Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

