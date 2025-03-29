NASCAR Qualifying Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, March 29, for qualifying ahead of the Cook Out 400.

Alex Bowman snatched the pole at Homestead last time out, fending off the likes of Josh Berry, Noah Gragson and Chase Briscoe to do so. However, Sunday's race went on to be won by Kyle Larson who qualified all the way down in 14th.

Last weekend is now well behind us, however, with qualifying around the 0.526-mile track today set to offer a unique challenge, with just 12 degrees of baking on the turns and a track surface that is asphalt in some places, and concrete in others.

The last time that the Cup Series raced at Martinsville was the for Xfinity 500 in late October last year, and on that occasion, Martin Truex Jr. was the man to come out on top, just edging Chase Elliott and William Byron, who were both competing in the playoffs at the time.

It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around, and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of this afternoon's action below, including how you can watch it all unfold live.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from Martinsville Speedway kicks off today (Saturday, March 29, 2025) at 3:10 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) New Session Start Time New York, NY (ET) 3:10 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:10 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3:10 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3:10 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3:10 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2:10 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2:10 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2:10 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:10 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:10 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:10 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1:10 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1:10 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:10 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:10 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1:10 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:10 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:10 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12:10 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12:10 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:10 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4:10 PM London, GB (GMT) 7:10 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 8:10 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6:10 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3:10 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:40 AM (Sunday)

Qualifying action from Martinsville Speedway will be available for NASCAR fans to watch on television, the details of which we have below.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Action from Martinsville Speedway this weekend will be broadcast across two of those, with Saturday's qualifying session set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and Sunday's race live on FOX Sports 1.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports 1(Race), Prime Video (Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

