NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the Cook Out 400.

Last time out at Homestead, Kyle Larson came out victorious after a largely successful weekend for the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver. Larson competed in all three of the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series in Florida and ran out as the winner of the very former and latter, only denied the sweep after receiving contact during a late Xfinity Series overtime restart having dominated the race.

With his Cup Series win at Homestead, Larson became the fourth driver in NASCAR's top tier to win a race this season following William Byron's win at Daytona, Josh Berry's win at Las Vegas, and wins for Christopher Bell at Atlanta, COTA and Phoenix.

Martinsville Speedway this weekend is set to provide a new, unique challenge to all of the Cup Series drivers, with the .526-mile track having a mix of asphalt and concrete on its surface and barely any banking.

The historic track first opened in 1957, holding its first-ever Cup Series race in 1949. Remarkably, the winningest NASCAR driver at the circuit is Richard Petty, with an impressive fifteen Martinsville victories under his belt. Denny Hamlin is the active Cup Series driver with the most wins at the Virginia circuit, with five Martinsville wins in 2008, 2009, 2010 (x2), and 2015.

With all that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of what should be another exciting weekend of racing action.

NASCAR Martinsville start times

The 400-lap race starts on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT) Saturday, March 29 Practice 2:05 PM 1:05 PM 12:05 PM 11:05 AM Saturday, March 29 Qualifying 3:10 PM 2:10 PM 1:10 PM 12:10 PM Sunday, March 30 Race 3PM 2PM 1PM 12PM

How to watch NASCAR on TV

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action from Homestead-Miami Speedway in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

How many laps is the NASCAR Martinsville race?

This weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway will be 400 laps long.

What date is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?

Sunday, March 30th.

What time is the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville race?

The race will start at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Martinsville race on?

The race will be shown on FS1 on TV, with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How many miles is the NASCAR Martinsville race?

The race distance is 210 miles, equating to 337.96 kilometers.

Which owner has the most wins at Martinsville?

Richard Petty is the owner with the most Martinsville wins with 15 total.

Which driver has the most wins at Martinsville?

Richard Petty holds the record for most driver victories with 15 wins total in 67 starts.

