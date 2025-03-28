Joey Logano reveals challenges in avoiding post-championship 'flop'
Joey Logano has revealed the challenges that he and his #22 team are facing in their hunt for his fourth NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Logano claimed a famous victory in last year's championship race in Phoenix to take his third title, but has put up disappointing results early on in his championship defence.
The Team Penske star has yet to crack the top 10 of any of this season's races, and sits 11th while drivers around him look to lock in their postseason participation with race wins.
Logano has more titles than any other driver in the last decade, but he's yet to win back-to-back – indeed, no driver has done so since Jimmie Johnson's incredible run of five titles in a row from 2006-10.
Can Joey Logano win back-to-back Cup Series titles?
“The trophies look great sitting next to each other. I’ll be honest, it’s really neat,” said Logano, quoted by WVIR-TV. “But at the same time, it’s not enough yet.”
He continued: “You hear all the time where a team will win a championship in whatever sport it is, and the next year they kind of flop. How do you combat that? How do you make sure your team stays hungry all the way through?
"What you did last year is special, but it’s over. We all know when we get back to Daytona to start the year, your points are reset back to zero.”
NASCAR rolls into Martinsville for a full set of races at the Paperclip, with Logano excited to get back to the close-in track, saying: “I enjoy going there. There’s always somebody mad at the end. The fans are right there to yell and scream about it."
