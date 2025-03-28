NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Martinsville Speedway today (Friday, March 28) for the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.

Friday night's race marks the fifth Truck Series event of the season and so far, the winners list makes for fascinating reading. Indeed, half of the Truck races in 2025 have been won by Cup Series drivers, with Kyle Busch winning at Atlanta and Kyle Larson taking the victory at Homestead last time out.

Corey Heim has taken the win in the other two Truck Series races at Daytona and Las Vegas, and as a result, it is perhaps no surprise that he tops the Truck Series standings heading to Martinsville this weekend.

2024 champion Ty Majeski is not too far behind in second, however, with the likes of Chandler Smith, Grant Enfinger and Stewart Friesen rounding out the top five in that order.

With all that said, let's take a look at all the details you need to know ahead of Friday night's race and how you can watch all of the action unfold live.

NASCAR Truck Series Martinsville race start times

NASCAR Truck Series race action at Martinsville Speedway starts today, Friday, March 28, at 7:30 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 7:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 7:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 7:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 7:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 7:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 6:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 6:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 6:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 6:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 6:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 6:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 5:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 5:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 5:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 5:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 5:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 4:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 4:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 4:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 4:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 4:30 PM

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Race action from Martinsville Speedway on Friday can be watched on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage of the Truck Series race is also set to be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

