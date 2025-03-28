NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Martinsville Speedway today (Friday, March 28) for qualifying ahead of the US Marine Corps 250.

Saturday's race at Martinsville marks the seventh race of the Xfinity Series season, but last time out, the trend of a different winner at each race was broken, with Justin Allgaier taking his second win in as many weeks at Homestead.

Allgaier took the lead on the final lap of overtime and held off Sam Mayer to take the victory after Cup Series star Kyle Larson's chances of the win were scuppered when Mayer got into the back of him at the restart and lifted the wheels of the No. 17 car off the ground.

Following back-to-back wins, Allgaier now tops the Xfinity Series standings heading into the weekend, with Mayer in second. Jesse Love, Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed round out the top five at present.

With that said, let's get into all the details regarding today's qualifying session and how you can watch all of the action unfold live.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Martinsville qualifying start times

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Martinsville Speedway starts on Saturday, March 22 at 5:35 pm (ET). You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 5:35 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 5:35 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 5:35 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 5:35 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 5:35 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 4:35 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 4:35 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 4:35 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 10:35 AM Montgomery, AL (CT) 4:35 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 4:35 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 3:35 PM Denver, CO (MT) 3:35 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 3:35 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 3:35 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 3:35 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 2:35 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 2:35 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 2:35 PM Portland, OR (PT) 2:35 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 2:35 PM

Xfinity Series Practice ahead of qualifying starts at 4:30 pm ET.

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on The CW in the United States. Qualifying action from Martinsville Speedway this weekend can be watched via The CW App for free.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

