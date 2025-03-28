NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NASCAR Truck Series comes back to Martinsville on Friday, March 28, 2025 for qualifying ahead of the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.

Drivers will do two laps apiece around the Half Mile of Mayhem to set the grid for Friday night's race, which is set to see 200 laps and 105.2 miles of competitive racing.

Last weekend in Homestead saw Kyle Larson take a dramatic come-from-behind victory, the second Cup Series champion (after Kyle Busch in Atlanta) to claim a race win, with Corey Heim the only other driver to win in the Truck Series this year.

Heim, predictably, leads the current NASCAR Truck Series standings thanks to his double stage win and third place last Friday, followed by Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, and Chandler Smith.

With all that said, let's get into the key details you need to know before qualifying and how you can watch all of the action unfold live.

READ MORE: Team Penske stars DEMOTED after Cup Series race at Homestead

NASCAR Truck Series Martinsville qualifying start times

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Martinsville Speedway starts on Friday, March 28, at 3:10 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3:10 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:10 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3:10 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3:10 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3:10 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2:10 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2:10 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2:10 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:10 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:10 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:10 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1:10 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1:10 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:10 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:10 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1:10 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:10 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:10 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12:10 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12:10 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:10 PM

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Qualifying action from Martinsville Speedway this weekend can be watched on FS2.

Practice (2:05 pm ET) ahead of qualifying will also be shown on FS2.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch team announcement made as Michael Jordan ‘joy’ revealed

Related