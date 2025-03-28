Kyle Larson hits back at broadcaster over 'struggle' claims

Kyle Larson has hit back at claims over his performance at an upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race track.

The 32-year-old won his first race of the year at Homestead-Miami last weekend, as he continues his quest to knock Joey Logano off his perch at the top of the sport.

This weekend sees the Cup Series head to Martinsville for the seventh race of the year, the Cook Out 400, with the Paperclip set to be a significant change of page from last weekend's 1.5 mile lap at Homestead-Miami.

Larson joined Dave Moody on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week, and pushed back hard when Moody suggested that he has some historic struggles at the smallest track to host a 2025 Cup Series race.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team Penske suffer setback as Cup Series star announces racing switch

Does Kyle Larson struggle at Martinsville?

"Let's look ahead to Martinsville here," Moody said. "Hasn't been your best racetrack lately, at least by the numbers, by the finishing positions. How do we change all that this weekend?"

Larson bit back, saying: "I don't know what numbers you're looking at. But it's probably our best track, honestly. We've won. We've finished second multiple times. I think we finished third there in the fall.

"Surprisingly, it's probably statistically our best track. Which it feels like my worst track. When I go there I actually feel lost. But we somehow finish really well there and score a lot of points."

Larson currently sits second in Cup Series points this year, having added a pair of third-place finishes to his Homestead-Miami win.

READ MORE: Team Penske stars DEMOTED after Cup Series race at Homestead

Related