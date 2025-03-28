Kyle Busch's wife Samantha summoned to the White House for incredible cause

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha has shared pictures of an exciting visit to the White House this week, to advocate for a cause close to her heart.

Busch took the trip to Washington DC to discuss the administration's plans to lower the cost of IVF treatment, and make it more easily available for families.

The Busches have two children, one conceived by IVF and the other via a surrogate, and have set up the Bundle of Joy Fund charity, which aims to help families struggling with fertility issues.

Busch has also written a book about her experiences, titled 'Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage'.

Why did Samantha Busch go to the White House?

Posting on Instagram this week, she wrote: "Honored to be invited to the White House to meet with the Office of the Domestic Policy Council in support of the President’s Executive Order to make IVF treatments more accessible and more affordable.

"I was able to provide feedback and input based my personal 10-year experience as a patient, as an advocate, and as the founder of The Bundle of Joy Fund.

"We had another constructive conversation surrounding what contributes to the high cost of treatment, the increase in infertility rates, and trends we see amongst our applicants. We will keep having the conversations that matter and use our voice for change!"

In the meantime, Kyle Busch will head to Martinsville this weekend for the seventh race of the 2025 season, still looking for his first win since June 2023.

