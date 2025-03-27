NASCAR team announce Cup Series return THIS season

Beard Motorsports have confirmed that they and driver Anthony Alfredo will return to the NASCAR Cup Series next month.

The #62 car will enter the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega at the end of April, having narrowly missed out on qualification for the Daytona 500 earlier in the year.

The team, founded by the late Mark Beard Sr., has entered 30 Cup Series races since their debut in 2017. The team is now owner by Linda Beard, with her children Amie Beard-Deja and Mark Beard Jr. now running day to day operations.

Alfredo's sixth place in the same race in 2024 was the team's best at Talladega, and the best in his 41-race Cup Series career thus far.

READ MORE: Team Penske stars DEMOTED after Cup Series race at Homestead

Beard Motorsport to take care of 'unfinished business'

Beard-Deja said in a statement: “We’ll head to Talladega feeling like there is some unfinished business to take care of in more ways than one. Despite the incredible preparation that is the hallmark of this team, beginning with our crew chief Darren Shaw, things just didn’t go our way at Daytona this time, and that’s the way it goes in this highly competitive arena, particularly for a small, single-car, open team.

"It’s certainly disappointing, but it only strengthens our resolve as we prepare for Talladega. Anthony and the team did a remarkable job there last spring, and we’ll look to improve on that this time around.”

Alfredo added: “I echo Amie’s sentiments when I say we definitely have some unfinished business next month at Talladega. We went to Daytona feeling very confident after making the 500 on qualifying speed last year. We executed flawlessly during our Duel, had an awesome, green-flag pit stop, but we were outnumbered with the lack of drafting opportunities with other Chevrolets.

"I feel thankful to be back at Talladega with the Beard family and Fortify Building Solutions. I'm excited to push for a result even better than our sixth-place finish last year, showcasing the Hypersteel product and our shared commitment to being hyper fast."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team Penske suffer setback as Cup Series star announces racing switch

Related