NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick issues 'dangerous' Kyle Larson verdict

A former NASCAR champion has fired a warning to the rest of the Cup Series field over Kyle Larson's win at Homestead-Miami.

Larson fell just short of completing a clean sweep of Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series races on the weekend, with only a late caution in the Xfinity race on Saturday night denying him.

The 2021 champion suffered real adversity in Sunday's Cup Series race, suffering damage to his car on pit road and driving around with a baseball-sized hole in his car.

Kevin Harvick has warned Larson's Cup Series rivals that the manner of the victory could bode poorly for them as the season goes on, with the 32-year-old earning confidence that he can win without dominating.

Larson set up for Cup Series title challenge

When you look at this win for Kyle Larson, this is a dangerous win for the rest of the field,” Harvick said on his Happy Hour show.

“I feel like Kyle really balanced not having the best car, being aggressive two inches or on the wall all day, managed traffic, managed a pit road incident, damage to the car. These are the types of days that could really put Kyle Larson in the thought process of being in a position to win on days when he doesn’t have the best car.

“This was one of those days where he just grounded out and by the end of the race, had the 12 car, who I thought was the fastest car, out of the race. We had a couple other cars that didn’t really perform like we thought, Reddick being one of them, and he wound up in a position to where it was longest run at the end of the race.”

“His strength was against the wall as we always know, and it put Alex Bowman in a position to where he needed to get up in Larson’s line to protect and when you don’t run that line all day, you can’t just go up there and be that fast right off the bat. Wound up putting pressure on Alex. He got in the fence and made an easy pass for Larson.

“Very dangerous day for the rest of the field to see Kyle Larson starting to manage a car in a situation that’s not fast, not tear up his car, not make a mistake and then win the race. That is something we haven’t seen Kyle Larson do a lot. I think he thought he’d go to Homestead and probably be in a position to be one of the dominant cars. [That was] never the case all day. To see that performance, that could be dangerous as we go forward.”

