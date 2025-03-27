NASCAR announce penalties for FOUR teams ahead of Martinsville race

Four NASCAR Xfinity teams have been given penalties ahead of this weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway, with fines issued to each offending squad.

A last minute inspection following NASCAR Xfinity's race at Homestead-Miami found one unsecured lug nut each on the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driven by Daniel Dye, the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of William Sawalich, the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driven by Austin Hill and Anthony Alfredo’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet.

Each team has been fined $5,000, with an unsecured lug nut a violation of Sections 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book.

The penalties remain a punishment on the four teams rather than the drivers involved, with Dye, Sawalich, Hill and Alfredo’s results from Homestead remaining intact.

Drivers escape punishment after NASCAR inspection

Elsewhere across NASCAR’s racing series no other penalties have been applied, with the Cup Series’ result from Homestead also upheld heading into the upcoming race weekend in Martinsville.

The No. 5 of Kyle Larson will be heading into this weekend buoyed by a commanding victory at Homestead, where he claimed his 30th Cup Series win and his first of the season.

Stage one was won by Ryan Blaney who led for 124 laps of the action on Sunday, but was thwarted by an engine failure in the final stage, with stage two eventually won by Denny Hamlin who finished fifth overall.

The NASCAR action at Martinsville gets underway Friday March 28, with the Cup Series Cook Out 400 starting at 3pm (ET).

