Joey Logano warns NASCAR are 'flirting with danger' over key issue

Joey Logano has issued a warning to NASCAR and has claimed that they are ‘flirting with danger’ after an incident at last weekend’s race at Homestead.

After making his way up from 12th at the Homestead-Miami Speedway he finished the first stage in P10, but the champion's good work was soon undone after a stage break pit stop.

During his stop, Logano attempted to leave his pit box at the same time as Josh Berry but the pit road was too narrow causing the No. 21 car on the outside to hit the passing car of Kyle Larson.

Berry ricocheted back to the left and hit Logano which caused them both to spin, and as a result they both missed a top ten finish and ended the race in P17 and P14 respectively.

Logano calls for greater NASCAR safety after Homestead incident

During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano discussed the incident and claimed that NASCAR were ‘flirting with danger’ in the pits.

When asked if he would like to see the pit road at Homestead-Miami Speedway widened, the champion argued that it should be NASCAR’s number one priority.

“I don't know what their plans are as far as renovations down there, but I would put that as the No. 1 priority," Logano said.

"Not because of the wreck on pit road but because of the safety risk for the pit crew. Like we are flirting with disaster on that pit road and nobody wants to see that at all."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team Penske suffer setback as Cup Series star announces racing switch

Related