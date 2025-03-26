NASCAR star set for racing series switch as official statement released

Austin Hill is set to make a racing switch and return to the NASCAR Cup Series with United Rentals, where he will compete in a total of five races in 2025.

The 30-year-old currently races full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he secured third place last time out at Homestead-Miami and remains fourth in the standings.

However, Hill will be making five Cup Series appearances in 2025, which will start on April 6 at Darlington Raceway, where he will drive the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.

Hill will make further NASCAR Cup Series appearances in Chicago on July 6, Daytona on August 23, Bristol on September 13 and finally Talladega on October 19.

Hill to make five NASCAR Cup Series appearance

Hill revealed his excitement at taking part in five NASCAR Cup Series rounds and said: “I’m excited to compete in the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet again this year,” said Hill.

“United Rentals has been a longtime supporter of my career and to continue that relationship once again at the top level of our sport is special. I’ve enjoyed my starts in the Cup Series so far and the goal is to keep learning every time I climb into the car.

“We have been strategic with adding new tracks to the lineup each season, which allows me to gain valuable experience. Racing for Richard at any level is an honor, but especially in the Cup Series. The focus remains on winning the Xfinity Series championship in November, but any laps in the Cup car are important for the future.”

Andy Street will also make his debut as a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief and will accompany Hill throughout his part-time entry, who is a little more experienced and has competed in at least one Cup Series event in the last three seasons.

Hill is a 19-time NASCAR winner across the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series, the 2020 Truck Series regular season champion, and the 2023 Xfinity Series regular season champion, but is yet to secure a top ten result in the Cup Series.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team Penske suffer setback as Cup Series star announces racing switch

Related