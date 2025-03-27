NASCAR star reveals how Michael Jordan fuels 23XI success

Bubba Wallace has revealed how 23XI Racing team owner Michael Jordan fuels their success as a NASCAR team, in an enlightening appraisal of the sporting star.

The NBA legend joined racer Denny Hamlin in 2020 to form the NASCAR Cup Series squad 23XI, and the team competed in their first season in 2021 with Jordan as their majority owner.

Wallace became their first official driver back then, and fast forward four years the team have secured eight victories, thanks to the skill of Wallace, his 23XI team-mate Tyler Reddick and Kurt Busch.

However, the team and their drivers are yet to capture an elusive NASCAR Cup Series title, despite Reddick becoming the regular season champion last year, but Wallace has confidence in his team and the man who owns it - Jordan.

Wallace reveals crucial role Michael Jordan plays at 23XI

Jordan's name is synonymous with his sporting success earning six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, and when asked what he brings to the table at 23XI Wallace revealed: “It’s a lot.”

“I think everybody at Airspeed [23XI’s shop] knows that MJ is invested mentally, obviously we know financially, but being there, being a part of this team, being a part of this sport in the fashion that he is, it brings a lot of joy to the people that show up at work at 7am each and every day.

“I think that’s important to have.”

“And then it carries over to the race track. When we show up, we have all the confidence in the world,” he added.

“Zak my car chief he’s text me every week, ‘we got a bullet for ya’, so basically like ‘here you go big dog, let her eat, You do you'.”

Wallace secured his best result of the 2025 season at Homestead last weekend, clinching third place which has rocketed him to seventh in the overall standings, the highest position he has ever held after six races.

