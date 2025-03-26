Kyle Busch receives NASCAR boost as team return announced

Kyle Busch has received a boost to his NASCAR team Richard Childress Racing following the return of a familiar sponsor Lucas Oil.

The automotive oil distributor will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 8 Chevrolet for multiple races throughout the 2025 NASCAR season, including next weekend at Martinsville Speedway, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City in June and the Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

Busch will not only carry the blue, white and red colours of Lucas Oil for aesthetic purposes, but the company will also provide RCR with technical support such as the development of race-day formulations for engine performance and reliability.

Lucas Oil last sponsored Busch’s car back in 2023 for two-races, including his victory at the Auto Club Speedway event, with the company returning again in 2024 for three events.

Lucas Oil returns to NASCAR with Kyle Busch

Speaking in a press release following the signing, Brandon Bernstein, who acts as Lucas Oil’s director of partnership marketing, revealed the company’s pride at returning to their partnership with RGR and Busch.

“Our relationship with RCR is built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared passion for racing,” said Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing for Lucas Oil.

“We’ve been working side by side with RCR and ECR Engines for over a decade, constantly developing and improving our products to meet the extreme demands of NASCAR racing. And Kyle Busch is not just one of the best drivers out there – he’s also part of the Lucas Oil family.

“We’re proud to back him and the No. 8 team, whether it’s on a short track, a superspeedway, or even in the sprint car world with his son, Brexton.”

Alongside their NASCAR partnership with Busch, Lucas Oil also serves as the official oil for Kyle and Brexton Busch’s micro and sprint car team, with Brexton recently winning the Junior Sprint A-Main at the prestigious Tulsa Shootout.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team Penske suffer setback as Cup Series star announces racing switch

Related