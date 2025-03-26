NASCAR star Kyle Larson makes jaw-dropping claim after Homestead victory

NASCAR star Kyle Larson claims he would have 20 more wins in the Cup Series if he was still racing in the previous generation of cars.

Larson took the victory in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday - the 30th win of his Cup Series career.

However, when speaking to the media about the achievement after the race, Larson claimed he would have 50 wins under his belt had NASCAR stuck with the gen-6 cars.

"I think if we would still have the 2021 car, I would have about 50 Cup wins right now," Larson told the media in a bold and confident statement.

"I think switching to this car has limited us from winning."

Kyle Larson on NASCAR next-gen car

NASCAR introduced the Gen-7 car in 2022, right after Larson had just won his one and only Cup Series championship in 2021.

That season, Larson was undoubtedly the dominant force in the series, winning 10 races and registering an impressive 20 top-five finishes.

Since the introduction of the current generation car, Larson won three races in 2022, four races in 2023, and six races in 2024, with one now in the bag for 2025, too.

Although not as dominant as his championship-winning season, he is still winning often. Something he feels is the case due to his team and the fact he can get on top of the difficult current generation of cars.

"I think just being with a good team and being able to adapt to new things is something you try to pride yourself on," he explained.

"I think that's an area where the 5 team really excels and the 24 as well. I think we probably share or are top two in most Next Gen wins. Young, adaptable drivers and teams.

"Yeah, they're difficult cars to drive, though. You have to run really hard, and I think that probably benefits a guy like myself."

