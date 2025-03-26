NASCAR venue preparing 'financial package' to host championship race

Miami-Dade County is reportedly preparing a ‘financial package’ to convince NASCAR to bring the Cup Series championship race back to Homestead.

Homestead-Miami Speedway previously hosted the season finale from 2002 to 2019, with fans unhappy about its early placement in the calendar this season, with the championship race now hosted at Phoenix Raceway.

However, according to NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi, Miami-Dade County is trying to pull together an attractive financial bid to reclaim its former position.

Bianchi revealed the intention to Jeff Gluck on The Teardown podcast, and even provided an insight into how Homestead can launch a successful bid.

"NASCAR wants to be here [Miami]," he explained. They would like to have their championship here. But this at the end of the day is also a business decision."

Will NASCAR’s season finale return to Homestead?

Bianchi added: “The city by itself can't write the check. Look at the Super Bowl right? Cities bid on the Super Bowl. The Arizona, Phoenix community is paying NASCAR, essentially to have the championship at Phoenix Raceway.

"The community, city of Homestead, and Miami-Dade County would like to put together a financial package to entice NASCAR to have the championship at Homestead. They're working towards that."

Bianchi was also asked how much Phoenix is paying NASCAR to host the championship, and whilst he was unable to verify the amount, he gave a rough estimate based on what he had heard from the Homestead Vice Mayor.

"The Homestead Vice Mayor told me of what he had heard NASCAR was getting from the Phoenix Community. He put it at between 5 and 10 million. I will make sure I have not been able to verify that at all,” he explained.

"As it stands right now the situation is Miami-Dade County is going to have to kick in something to kind of make this work and right now they haven't done."

