NASCAR star Denny Hamlin issues pressure verdict after multi-billion-dollar company deal

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has opened up on his new deal with multi-billion dollar company Progressive.

Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing announced last week that Progressive Insurance had signed an agreement to sponsor the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE in 18 Cup Series races this year, starting at Homestead this past weekend.

This came after Hamlin and the No. 11 team split with long-term sponsor FedEx after 19 years at the end of 2024.

Now, with a new sponsor found, Hamlin was quizzed by the media on whether or not finding a primary sponsor for the season takes the pressure off his shoulders moving forward.

“Yeah, I mean, it doesn’t take pressure off of me necessarily," Hamlin told the media at Homestead. "More Joe Gibbs Racing obviously.

"When you have a loss in revenue there, things certainly, it can make things tighter on their side.

"But really, it’s good for them to kind of have an anchor partner and certainly for my fans’ sake, you know, they’re going to be able to identify with me week to week.”

Denny Hamlin's progressive paint scheme

Hamlin sported his new paint scheme at Homestead on Sunday as the statement promised and you can see exactly what he means about fans being able to identify him out on track.

The blue used is very distinctive and the car is mostly, if not all, the same color, with a very recognizable 'P' on the bonnet.

Indeed, fans should have no trouble spotting the 44-year-old out on track this season, particularly in an era when drivers are often changing their paint scheme week to week due to sponsorship obligations.

“This is a huge deal for our No. 11 team and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Hamlin in JGR's official statement last week.

"We’re really looking forward to having Progressive on board and being able to deliver for them on and off the racetrack.

"For me, it’s exciting to team up with a brand like Progressive that is so innovative with their marketing and the different ways you see them activate.

"I can’t wait to get going with them starting this weekend.”

Hamlin went on to finish P5 in his first run out with his new paint scheme, even winning stage two of the race.

According to Forbes, Progressive had a revenue of $65 billion in 2024, making a $5.8 billion profit and retaining $88.9 billion worth of assets.

