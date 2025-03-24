NASCAR Today: Team Penske in DNF disaster as $900,000 revelation emerges

Team Penske's horrific run with the No. 12 car has continued after another disastrous DNF at Homestead.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR team set for HUGE windfall as lawsuit verdict emerges

One NASCAR team are reportedly in line for a major payout after a court case.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Larson in X-rated interview after being denied Homestead victory

Kyle Larson's fury could not be hidden after being denied a deserved victory at Homestead.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star Ross Chastain takes savage dig at Cup Series rival after on-track incident

Ross Chastain seized his opportunity to take a brutal dig at one of his fellow drivers at Homestead.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Busch slams NASCAR rival over decade-long issue

Kyle Busch has also taken a major swipe at one of his fellow drivers, criticizing an issue he says has been going on for years.

➡️ READ MORE

Related