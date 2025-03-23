close global

NASCAR Race Today: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Homestead today (Sunday, March 23) for the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Today's event at Homestead-Miami Speedway represents the sixth points-scoring race of the 2025 season, with events at Daytona, Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas, Phoenix, and Las Vegas already in the bag.

Christopher Bell emerged victorious at three of those, although his chances of a four-peat fell short last time out at Las Vegas, with Josh Berry taking an unlikely win for Wood Brothers, his first-ever in the Cup Series.

Today's race at Homestead marks the 26th Cup Series event hosted at the 1.5-mile banked oval. The inaugural race was held in 1999 and won by Tony Stewart. Interestingly, only five drivers have ever won multiple times at the track in the Cup Series, two of whom — Denny Hamlin (3) and Kyle Busch (2) — remain active.

Kyle Larson is another name to watch out for in today's race. The 2021 Cup Series champion is competing in all three NASCAR series at Homestead, attempting the sweep. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver did win the Truck Series race on Friday but finished fourth in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday night. Still, two out of three would not be bad going at all, particularly given he hasn't won a Cup race yet in 2025.

With that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of today's racing action and how you can watch it all unfold live!

NASCAR Cup Series: Homestead start times

The 267-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to start today (Sunday, March 23, 2025) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 3 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 3 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 3 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 3 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 3 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 2 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 2 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 2 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 2 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 2 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 2 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 1 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 1 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12 PM
Seattle, WA (PT) 12PM
Portland, OR (PT) 12 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 12 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5 PM
London, GB (GMT) 7 PM
Madrid, ES (CET) 8 PM
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6AM (Monday)
Perth, AU (AWST) 3 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:30 AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Today's race action from Homestead will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race?

Today's race will require 267 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race?

Sunday, March 23rd.

What time is the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race?

The NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race?

FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the race, with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. In-car cameras are also available on MAX.

Where is the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race located?

The NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race is held annually at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

How many miles is the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race?

The NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race is 400 miles.

When was the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race first run?

The NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race was first run in 1999. Tony Stewart was the event’s first winner on November 14th, 1999.

Who won the 2024 Race at Homestead-Miami?

In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead race.

READ MORE: NASCAR announce Kyle Busch penalty verdict ahead of Homestead race

