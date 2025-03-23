NASCAR team set for HUGE windfall as lawsuit verdict emerges

Hendrick Motorsports are set for a huge windfall after Hooters agreed to pay them $900,000.

Back in 2024, an entity associated with the NASCAR team sued Hooters for $1.7 million plus interest for allegedly not fulfilling their sponsorship obligations.

Specifically, this related to the No. 9 Cup Series team of Chase Elliott, with Hendrick Motorsports and Hooters having agreed a sponsorship deal in 2024. Hooters were set to be a primary sponsor for Elliott at three races, but the team alleged in their lawsuit that they never fulfilled their financial obligations as part of the deal.

That lawsuit was filed in August, with the team having cut ties with Hooters in July, releasing the following statement at the time.

"Hooters has been a valued partner of Hendrick Motorsports since 2017, contributing to our shared successes both on and off the track," Hendrick Motorsports said.

“In recent months, however, Hooters has not been able to meet its business obligations to our organization. Due to these unfortunate and unexpected circumstances, and despite extensive efforts on both sides to identify a workable solution, it became necessary for Hendrick Motorsports to end the relationship.

“It has been a privilege having Hooters as a part of our team, and we wish them the best.”

Hooters agree to pay $900K to Hendrick Motorsports

Now, a resolution in the lawsuit has been reached, according to court documents.

As shared by FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Hooters has now agreed to pay Hendrick Motorsports $900,000.

This is some way short of the $1.7 million plus interest that they were seeking in the first place. However, it is still a major windfall.

Meanwhile, Elliott and the No. 9 team have had a mixed start to 2025.

Elliott finished P15 and P20 at Daytona and Atlanta to start the season but has improved in recent weeks, recording three back-to-back top 10s, including a P4 at Circuit of the Americas.

