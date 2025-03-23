Red Bull F1 star would 'LOVE' to race in NASCAR

Red Bull Formula 1 star Liam Lawson has admitted he'd 'love' to race in NASCAR at some point in his career.

The New Zealander just started his first full season in F1 in inauspicious style, crashing out of the Australian Grand Prix in the wet.

Lawson has been tasked with the huge challenge of matching up with his new team-mate, four-time defending world champion Max Verstappen at a Red Bull team which is looking less dominant than in previous seasons.

The Kiwi met up with Cup Series racer Noah Gragson to drive some sim laps in a NASCAR stock car at the Ford Performance Technical Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Will Liam Lawson race in NASCAR?

Having opted to try his hand at a familiar track – the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where both NASCAR and F1 race – Lawson proceeded to put in an impressive lap time despite Gragson's joking doubts.

"I bet you he spins out," the Cup Series star and top-10 finisher at COTA said.

Lawson's first attempt would have put him just four seconds off the back of the grid last year, with Gragson admitting that he 'knocked it out of the park' in his runs at COTA and at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The former VCARB star told Gragson: "Dude, I would love to do a race in America," clarifying that he '100%' meant a NASCAR race.

