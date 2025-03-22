Huge cloud hangs over NASCAR Homestead weekend as wildfires burn

Images posted from the Homestead-Miami Speedway have shown a massive cloud of smoke blooming near the track from the nearby wildfires.

There had been some speculation earlier in the week that this weekend's NASCAR races, with a full slate of Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series action, would be postponed or cancelled due to the fires.

The City of Homestead confirmed that this wouldn't be the case, and true to form the Truck Series race took place on Friday night (won by Kyle Larson), but it was held very much under the cloud of the local environment.

The fires are now bigger than the infamous Palisades fires in California earlier this year, spanning a massive 26,400 acres – although that land has been uninhabited.

Will Miami fires affect NASCAR race?

NBC Sports' Dustin Long posted some pictures from the track on Friday which show a huge plume of smoke not too far in the distance, although still a safe way away.

There is precedent for a Cup Series race being cancelled due to wildfires in Florida, with the 1998 Pepsi 400 at Daytona being delayed from the 4th of July to mid-October.

Christopher Bell will be hoping to get back to winning ways in round seven of the 2025 Cup Series, after a penalty took him out of contention at last weekend's Pennzoil 400.

The 267-lap Cup Series race starts on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 pm (ET).

