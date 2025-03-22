NASCAR legend's team hit with financial PUNISHMENT ahead of Homestead race
NASCAR legend's team hit with financial PUNISHMENT ahead of Homestead race
JR Motorsports, the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., have been hit with a financial punishment alongside three other teams ahead of this weekend's action at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR has announced in an official statement.
Last time out at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier claimed his 26th win in the series, ahead of Aric Almirola and Jesse Love.
However, the weekend saw NASCAR dish out a huge amount of penalties across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, with two crew chiefs being suspended from Kyle Busch’s #8 Chevrolet team.
In the same report detailing the penalties from Las Vegas, NASCAR has confirmed financial penalties for four NASCAR Xfinity teams, including JR Motorsports.
Earnhardt Jr’s team receive Las Vegas penalty
Competition officials dished out a handful of fines to four Xfinity Series teams and one in the Craftsman Truck Series for unsecured lug nuts discovered during the post-race checks.
In the Xfinity Series the #11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, #26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota and #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet teams were all fined $5,000 each for having one unfastened lug.
Elsewhere, in the Craftsman Truck Series, the #07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet team was fined $2,500 for the same infraction on Friday.
These remain financial penalties imposed on individual teams in their respective series and have not altered the final race results from Las Vegas.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan fires WARNING as Cup Series team slammed with serious penalty ahead of Homestead
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes star shares injury worries ahead of Chinese Grand Prix
- 5 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton sets incredible F1 record with shock Chinese Grand Prix result
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR legend's team hit with financial PUNISHMENT ahead of Homestead race
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR make big announcement on 'Christopher Bell rule'
- 3 uur geleden
Kyle Busch slams NASCAR rival over decade-long issue
- Yesterday 22:00