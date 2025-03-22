NASCAR legend's team hit with financial PUNISHMENT ahead of Homestead race

JR Motorsports, the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., have been hit with a financial punishment alongside three other teams ahead of this weekend's action at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR has announced in an official statement.

Last time out at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier claimed his 26th win in the series, ahead of Aric Almirola and Jesse Love.

However, the weekend saw NASCAR dish out a huge amount of penalties across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, with two crew chiefs being suspended from Kyle Busch’s #8 Chevrolet team.

In the same report detailing the penalties from Las Vegas, NASCAR has confirmed financial penalties for four NASCAR Xfinity teams, including JR Motorsports.

Earnhardt Jr’s team receive Las Vegas penalty

Competition officials dished out a handful of fines to four Xfinity Series teams and one in the Craftsman Truck Series for unsecured lug nuts discovered during the post-race checks.

In the Xfinity Series the #11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, #26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota and #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet teams were all fined $5,000 each for having one unfastened lug.

Elsewhere, in the Craftsman Truck Series, the #07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet team was fined $2,500 for the same infraction on Friday.

These remain financial penalties imposed on individual teams in their respective series and have not altered the final race results from Las Vegas.

